The best colouring books in 2023

My first memories of colouring in come from trips to my grandma's, when she'd print out illustrations from the old computer for me to fill in. In this way, I could while away an entire afternoon bringing colour to weird and wonderful pictures. Many of us have these memories of colouring in from childhood, becoming completely immersed in staying within the lines and, piece by piece, creating a colourful piece of art.

Since their boom in 2015, adult colouring books have become increasingly popular for their calming powers, bought now as gifts, treats to ourselves, and have even been given to students to relieve stress. To create this guide, we have tested different colouring books and also trawled the internet to find the best books to fit your needs, paying particular attention to the quality of the paper and the intricacy of the designs inside.

Once you've found the best colouring books for you, you can arm yourself with some of the best pencils and markers from our guides to help you on your journey towards a more calm and colourful day.

The best colouring books available now