The best colouring books in 2023

My first memories of colouring in come from trips to my grandma's, when she'd print out illustrations from the old computer for me to fill in. In this way, I could while away an entire afternoon bringing colour to weird and wonderful pictures. Many of us have these memories of colouring in from childhood, becoming completely immersed in staying within the lines and, piece by piece, creating a colourful piece of art.
Since their boom in 2015, adult colouring books have become increasingly popular for their calming powers, bought now as gifts, treats to ourselves, and have even been given to students to relieve stress. To create this guide, we have tested different colouring books and also trawled the internet to find the best books to fit your needs, paying particular attention to the quality of the paper and the intricacy of the designs inside.
Once you've found the best colouring books for you, you can arm yourself with some of the best pencils and markers from our guides to help you on your journey towards a more calm and colourful day.
The best colouring books available now
Why you can trust Creative Bloq Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Best of the best
Best overall
+ Quality, single-sided paper
+ Features smaller illustrations
- Very small details
Escape your day-to-day, and dive into Johanna Basford's latest full-size colouring book, brimming with wizards' workshops, artists' studios, and ice-cream parlours filled with all your favourite flavours. The intricate details make this book a joy for colouring enthusiasts of all ages, and thanks to the thick, single-sided pages, the illustrations can be filled in with pencils or markers of your choice.
Best value
Best value
+ Quality, single-sided paper
+ Smaller for easy portability
- Some greying in smaller spaces
Mandalas have long been symbolic of meditation, so find your inner-peace with the Nature Mandalas colouring book. Maybe you'd like to be reminded of those blue waters on holiday, or perhaps you just fancy a walk through some gardens? With thick, single-sided paper, you can breathe life into flora and fauna alike with your pens and pencils in this beautiful book.
Best quality
Best for quality
+ High-quality paper
+ Includes list of creatures' names
- Double-sided
In a style similar to that of Johanna Basford, Secrets of the Sea by Millie Marotta is an adventure from the golden sands to the depths of the ocean. Meet all of your favourite sea-life creatures and even learn their scientific names as you go. With double-sided pages, this book is overflowing with detailed illustrations on thick paper, so there's no need to worry about markers bleeding through.
Pocket-sized
Most portable
+ Quality, single-sided paper
+ Simple designs
- Some markers will bleed through pages
At 128 pages, this colouring book may be small, but it's mighty, and the perfect size to throw into your bag. Whether it's on your lunch break, a long train journey, or the doctors' waiting room, you can find a moment of calm with this pocket-sized book. Each page contains a simple illustration for you to fill in, so there's no need to worry over the details.
Best For nature lovers
Best for environmentalists
+ Information about endangered species
+ Give to nature conservation
- Double-sided pages
Come face-to-face with intricately drawn animals from some of the most endangered species with Kerby Rosanes' Fragile World. Marvel at Rosanes' powerful use of symbolism as you fill in an iceberg in the shape of a polar bear, or a town on a turtle's back. This is the best book for those passionate about conservation, with a fraction of the royalties going towards the David Shepherd Wildlife Foundation.
Best For Travellers
Best for travellers
+ Quality, single-sided paper
+ Large size
- Challenging designs
Travel the world from the comfort of your sofa as you colour some of the most iconic landmarks and hidden gems with this paint-by-numbers style colouring book. The single-sided pages and large illustrations brings ease to this unique experience, allowing you to use your pencils or markers rather than wet paint to fill in the corresponding numbers. With intricate designs, this is one of the more challenging options on this list.
Most relaxing
Most relaxing
+ Colouring book/story
+ Part of a trilogy
- Double-sided pages
Struggling to close off from the busyness of every day life? The Time Garden is the best colouring book for helping you to drift off, with a mesmerising story to follow as you colour. With detailed designs on double-sided pages, you can use your favourite coloured pencils to bring the story to life and once you've finished you have a complete story book to re-read or share.
Best for manga
Best for manga
+ Beautiful and bizarre designs
+ By a world-famous manga artist
- Double-sided pages
This fun and unique colouring book is full of original designs by the world-famous Manga artist Camilla d'Errico, giving you the chance to collaborate with the best as you use your imagination to bring colour and personality to new and exciting characters. This manga colouring book has double sided pages and is perfect for anyone who loves designs that are a little outside of the box.
Most unique
Most unique
+ Allows you to use your imagination
+ Quality, single-sided pages
- No colouring in
Have you been fancying a little change from the usual colouring within the lines? Why not try drawing the lines yourself with The Reverse Colouring Book? Allow your imagination take you on a journey as you doodle and draw your own designs. With beautiful watercolour designs on thin, tear-out pages, you can create your own works of art and even display them around the house afterwards.