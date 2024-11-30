I've been obsessed with Copic markers for years, and this rare deal is tempting me
Save $30 on a set of 72 gorgeous Copic markers.
We've been covering the Black Friday deals for a while now, and when you've looked at as many deals as we have, it can be hard to pick out the genuinely good deals from the chaff.
One deal that got me genuinely interested is on Copic markers, some of the best markers out there that are notoriously expensive. I've had my eye on these markers for years and today is a good day to get them. Amazon is offering $30 off a set of 72 Copic markers, down to $220. Or at the cheaper end of the sale, there's a measly $2.25 off a set of 5 grey markers.
Save $29.13: There's almost $30 off this 72 set of markers, that's a 12% saving. We're big fans of Copic markers and many of the artists who write for us rate them too. This is just $1 off the lowest ever price.
Save $2.25: This six-piece Copic marker set is the only one officially included in the Black Friday set. There isn't much off and we have seen the price drop lower before, but it's still not a bad price for these covetable markers.
Not quite right? There are more marker deals in your region below:
