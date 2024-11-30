I've been obsessed with Copic markers for years, and this rare deal is tempting me

Save $30 on a set of 72 gorgeous Copic markers.

Copic marker set of 72 on green background with text that says &#039;Deal of the day Black Friday&#039;
(Image credit: Copic/Future)

We've been covering the Black Friday deals for a while now, and when you've looked at as many deals as we have, it can be hard to pick out the genuinely good deals from the chaff.

One deal that got me genuinely interested is on Copic markers, some of the best markers out there that are notoriously expensive. I've had my eye on these markers for years and today is a good day to get them. Amazon is offering $30 off a set of 72 Copic markers, down to $220. Or at the cheaper end of the sale, there's a measly $2.25 off a set of 5 grey markers.

Copic Sketch Basic 72 color set
Copic Sketch Basic 72 color set: was US$250 now US$220.87 at Amazon

Save $29.13: There's almost $30 off this 72 set of markers, that's a 12% saving. We're big fans of Copic markers and many of the artists who write for us rate them too. This is just $1 off the lowest ever price.

Copic Sketch 5 color grey set
Copic Sketch 5 color grey set: was US$33.74 now US$31.49 at Amazon

Save $2.25: This six-piece Copic marker set is the only one officially included in the Black Friday set. There isn't much off and we have seen the price drop lower before, but it's still not a bad price for these covetable markers.

