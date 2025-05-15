Recommended reading

Learn to use visual language to convey mood with bestselling children's book artist Tony DiTerlizzi

How-to
By published

Ten techniques for creating illustrations that carry emotion.

Book illustrations; A cluster of snowmen with a boy and some reindeer
(Image credit: Tony DiTerlizzi)

One thing I'm often asked as a children's book creator and artist is how I convey the tone, mood and feeling I want the reader to experience when I illustrate a story? To accomplish that, I rely on visual language, using a variety of elements to communicate to the viewer.

These range from the fundamental, abstract components of picture-making – line, shape and colour – to more complicated aspects. Let me share some tips on how I open a window into my imagined worlds. If you need any equipment, see our roundup of art supplies and our picks of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software.

Headshot
Tony DiTerlizzi

The best-selling author and illustrator has made children’s books for 25 years, including The Spiderwick Chronicles. His sci-fi trilogy, WondLa, has been turned into a series now streaming via Apple TV+.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Tony DiTerlizzi
Tony DiTerlizzi

Multi-talented Tony is a bestselling author and illustrator. He was also the executive producer for TV versions of The Spiderwick Chronicles and WondLa.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.