With just a few months to go until the release of James Gunn's new Superman movie from DC Studios, a rich array of alternative poster designs are starting to emerge. Like the best movie posters, some surprise, some intrigue and some must look fantastic and create more hype for a film.

Produced by a host of talented artists, the unofficial alternative Superman movie posters show an eclectic range of approaches, from retro-inspired graphic-based designs that remind me of Saul Bass's work to clever juxtapositions and painterly tributes to the Man of Steel himself.

The disparate range of art styles is testament to the powerful and timeless visual legacy of one of the world's most famous comic franchises.

Here are some more of my favourites. Many of these were picked up by Poster Escape or Poster Spy on social media. If you want to upgrade your art setup for your own poster work, see our pick of the best drawing tablets and the best digital art software.

A post shared by siddharth🌬️ (@21ddharth) A photo posted by on

I love the boldness of this poster design from Siddharth Vinod. Showing off both the new suit and logo, it shows a Superman with the burden of the world on his shoulders.

A post shared by Kevin Power (@kevinpowerart) A photo posted by on

If Saul Bass made a Superman poster, this might be something like what it would look like. More great use of the Superman logo in this poster from Kevin Power, and it captures the hero's retro charm.

A post shared by Joseph K. Roman (@joseph.k.r) A photo posted by on

There's a retro comic feel to this poster design from Joseph K Roman. I love the typography and the city skyline in the logo.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by John Dunn (@johndunn_art) A photo posted by on

This Superman poster from John Dunn is a more painterly take on the hero, painting him as a saviour with almost religious proportions.

A post shared by Kode Abdo (@bosslogic) A photo posted by on

This Superman poster from Kode Abdo uses a striking concept, taking advantage of the instant recognisability of superman's red cloak alone as a symbol of the hero. By showing the cloak as a curtain blowing out of the window just as Clark Kent walks by, it completes a shadow of his superhero persona in a clever optical illusion that references the story's place between the mundane and fantastical.

A post shared by jobhutz (@jobhutz) A photo posted by on

Job Hutz has celebrated Superman as an everyman in a different way. Inspired by the poor health of his own dog, he depicts our hero bonding with Krypto in this charming poster design.

Concept Vs Final #Superman pic.twitter.com/485n9vKxtBMarch 31, 2025

Finally, there's a lot to love about this Superman poster from Name Jr, showing Superman soaring above Krypton. I love the glitchy application of the superman colour trails, and it's nice to see the simplicity of the original composition concept.

James Gunn's Superman will be released in cinemas on 11 July 2025. For more on comic adaptations, don't miss the news of The Eternaut on Netflix.