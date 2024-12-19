Fans are euphoric about the "comic-book accuracy" of James Gunn's Superman trailer

I held my breath when DC Studios just dropped the teaser trailer for James Gunn's 2025 Superman movie. Following the release of a teaser for the teaser yesterday (yes, really), anticipation had reached fever pitch. Would fans accept the vision of the first big budget movie in Gunn's new DC universe after the confusing mess of those Zack Snyder offerings?

It seems they have have accepted it and then some. Fans are praising the colour grading and hair physics are well as the overall "comic-book accuracy" of the teaser (see below). It could also give us some of the best CGI movie moments of 2025.

Superman | Official Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

"You’ve captured the heart, hope, and heroism that make the Man of Steel so beloved. It’s clear how much love and care you’ve poured into this film, and it shines in every moment," one enthusiastic fan wrote in response to the trailer on YouTube. "Finally this is the Superman we needed," someone else added.

There's a lot of debate about the colour grading. Some say they would prefer more natural colours, but many people love the teal and orange look of many of the scenes, seeing the vibrant colours as more appropriate for a comic book adaptation than recent Superman installments.

"Bright. Colorful. Humility. Crypto. I think James Gunn might’ve pulled it off," was one opinion over on X. "The opening is brutal, and Lex actually seems comic accurate," someone else added.

COLOR GRADINGCOLOR GRADING IN AN ACTUAL COMIC BOOK MOVIE https://t.co/8ybDIRNBBuDecember 18, 2024

Let's remember that this is only the trailer of the trailer, but it looks like Superman may be about to become super again. The trailer suggests a successful balance between achieving a certain nostalgia with a touch of Christopher Reeve’s 1978 Superman and a respect for the comic books blended with stunning contemporary VFX and the message of hope that Superman is intended to convey. I'm loving the motion blur and the iconic colours on the poster design too.

The new Superman poster design is immediately iconic (Image credit: DC Studios)

Superman will be released on 11 July 2025. The film stars David Corenswet as Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more on Gunn's movie, check out the new Superman logo, and see our piece on the history of major superhero logos.