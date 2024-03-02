New Superman logo has finally got me interested in superhero movies

I'll admit that Superman has never appealed to me that much – I'm more of a Batman person myself – but my interest was piqued after rumours started circulating about James Gunn's Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy). Now with the release of the official logo, consider me officially excited. It looks like retro comic design is back with a bang.

I'd argue that the Superman logo already deserves a spot on the best logos of all time since it's so instantly recognisable. For that reason, it was no mean feat to tastefully redesign the old logo while maintaining its iconic style. James' sneak peek of the new Superman suit looks better than ever, and I'll be glad to wave goodbye to the bleak Zach Synder era.

On February 29th (coincidentally Superman's birthday) James took to Instagram to share an exclusive look at the new Superman suit and logo. The fresh design isn't actually all that new-fangled, sharing similarities to a Superman costume design featured in the 1996 DC comic Kingdom Come.

As for the costume itself, you'll be glad (or disappointed, depending on what type of person you are) to know that the new design ditches the spandex. The structured woven fabric is a nice evolution from Synder's Cavill-era suit, which was so shiny it almost looked bedazzled in certain lighting. You might have seen some 'leaked' images of the new suit floating around on X, but since James dispelled them with a simple "come on", this tiny sneak peek is all I can officially offer on the full costume.

Superman's suit from DC's 1996 comic Kingdom Come (Image credit: DC)

In terms of cast, it's been confirmed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent alongside Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. They'll be joined by a star-studded lineup including Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl and Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, as well as a disturbing, yet appropriately hairless Nicholas Holt as Lex Luthor.

We've got a while to wait, as James Gunn's Superman is set to release in 2025.