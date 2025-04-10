As college sports teams go, the Texas Longhorns are up there with the most iconic – and that includes their legendary logo. Naturally, it's no mean feat to redesign a beloved emblem, but graphic designer Emily Morgan tackled the task, creating a new logo concept that won the hearts of fans.

Sports logos are more than just a design, they're a representation of a team's spirit and a symbol of its passionate fanbase. Combining heritage with contemporary flair, Emily nails the essence of modern sports branding, building a strong identity that feels clean, authentic and most importantly, merch-ready.

In a video shared to TikTok, Emily showed her step-by-step process for creating her Longhorns logo concept. Beginning with the original bull silhouette, she removed the horns, placing them on top of a simplified letter 'T'. Taking inspiration from the University of Texas' varsity logo, she cleverly overlays the 'U' on top of the design, abstractly recreating the bull's front profile.

"This should definitely be their new logo," one X user replied under Emily's post. "If I was the powers that be I’d be ringing you up to see if we could use it. Fantastic job!", another added, while one converted fan commented, "UT's primary and current logo is one of the most iconic in all of sports, but this is sensational work. WOW!".

Texas Longhorns redesign breakdown🤘#Longhorns #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6iVGErfIerApril 8, 2025

