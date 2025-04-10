This Texas Longhorns logo concept is better than the original
Even diehard fans are converted.
As college sports teams go, the Texas Longhorns are up there with the most iconic – and that includes their legendary logo. Naturally, it's no mean feat to redesign a beloved emblem, but graphic designer Emily Morgan tackled the task, creating a new logo concept that won the hearts of fans.
Sports logos are more than just a design, they're a representation of a team's spirit and a symbol of its passionate fanbase. Combining heritage with contemporary flair, Emily nails the essence of modern sports branding, building a strong identity that feels clean, authentic and most importantly, merch-ready.
@emilymorgancreates ♬ Texas - BigXthaPlug
In a video shared to TikTok, Emily showed her step-by-step process for creating her Longhorns logo concept. Beginning with the original bull silhouette, she removed the horns, placing them on top of a simplified letter 'T'. Taking inspiration from the University of Texas' varsity logo, she cleverly overlays the 'U' on top of the design, abstractly recreating the bull's front profile.
"This should definitely be their new logo," one X user replied under Emily's post. "If I was the powers that be I’d be ringing you up to see if we could use it. Fantastic job!", another added, while one converted fan commented, "UT's primary and current logo is one of the most iconic in all of sports, but this is sensational work. WOW!".
Texas Longhorns redesign breakdown🤘#Longhorns #HookEm pic.twitter.com/6iVGErfIerApril 8, 2025
If you're after more sporting design inspiration check out our collection of the best NFL logos and best NBA logos.
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.