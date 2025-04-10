This Texas Longhorns logo concept is better than the original

Even diehard fans are converted.

Texas Longhorns logo on a basketball
As college sports teams go, the Texas Longhorns are up there with the most iconic – and that includes their legendary logo. Naturally, it's no mean feat to redesign a beloved emblem, but graphic designer Emily Morgan tackled the task, creating a new logo concept that won the hearts of fans.

Sports logos are more than just a design, they're a representation of a team's spirit and a symbol of its passionate fanbase. Combining heritage with contemporary flair, Emily nails the essence of modern sports branding, building a strong identity that feels clean, authentic and most importantly, merch-ready.

