From Clippy to Copilot: Microsoft celebrates 50th anniversary with vibrant campaign

But it's more than a nostalgia trip.

Celebrating 50 years of technological ingenuity, Microsoft has launched a brand new campaign as a heartfelt homage to its past and an invitation to its innovative future. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft has evolved into a household name, weaving itself into the fabric of the tech world – now, 50 years on, the company still maintains its founding pioneering spirit and optimism.

Capturing a sense of nostalgia, Microsoft's anniversary celebration spotlights the "dreamers, builders, and changemakers" that built it to inspire a new generation of thinkers. With immersive motion design, playful graphics and a vibrant colour palette, the new campaign evokes a sense of joy – a wholesome tribute to the people central to its 50-year success.

