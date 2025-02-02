Hungry for creative advice? Koto’s slick new website reveals the recipe for branding success

Seasoned digs into the world of design with expert insight.

Digital studio Koto has unveiled its new project, Seasoned – an online hub for creatives that explores the expansive world of branding. Leveraging the studio's design expertise, the site is a feast of knowledge for emerging creatives, providing a stylish collection of e-books and expert insights to educate and inspire.

Creating impactful branding is no mean feat but with a diverse range of clients, from Sonos to WhatsApp, Koto's rich industry experience is an invaluable tool. Reflecting the brand's commitment to supporting aspiring creatives, Seasoned is a passion project built upon giving back to the creative community, bridging the gap between professional studios and emerging talent.

