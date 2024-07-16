5 tips for creating impactful branding

Advice
By
published

Brand Impact Awards judges explain what makes good branding great.

Carlsberg x LFC by Taxi Studio
(Image credit: Taxi Studio)

Our awards scheme, the Brand Impact Awards, celebrates the very best branding from around the world, and as the name suggests, rewards design work that has impact. But what exactly are we talking about when we discuss 'impact'? Does a scheme have to affect millions to have 'impact', and how can it be achieved? I spoke to two of the Brand Impact Awards judges, Emma Follett, chief creative officer at Design Bridge and Partners and Stu Tallis, Taxi Studio's creative director, to find out.

The Brand Impact Awards are open for entries until 19 July (midnight, BST).

woman with light brown hair smiling
Emma Follett

Joining as a studio junior in 2000, Emma is now co-chief creative officer at Design Bridge and Partners, playing a fundamental role in building a reputation for creative excellence across all studios globally. She has worked with a broad, challenging and enticing range of brands – from small entrepreneurial start-ups with a new story to tell, to prestigious global brands with a rich history. She is a regular on the creative industry awards scene, and her work has won countless international accolades.

man with beard and tattoos in white t-shirt
Stu Tallis

Stu is a highly accomplished, award-winning creative strategist and multidisciplinary designer with over two decades of experience. He is passionate about exploring innovative ways to bring brands to life and drive commercial impact for his clients. As creative director, Stu leads a world-class design team in creating unforgettable work for their clients.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Rosie Hilder
Rosie Hilder

Rosie Hilder is Creative Bloq's Deputy Editor. After beginning her career in journalism in Argentina – where she worked as Deputy Editor of Time Out Buenos Aires – she moved back to the UK and joined Future Plc in 2016. Since then, she's worked as Operations Editor on magazines including Computer Arts, 3D World and Paint & Draw and Mac|Life. In 2018, she joined Creative Bloq, where she now assists with the daily management of the site, including growing the site's reach, getting involved in events, such as judging the Brand Impact Awards, and helping make sure our content serves the reader as best it can. 