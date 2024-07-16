5 tips for creating impactful branding

Our awards scheme, the Brand Impact Awards, celebrates the very best branding from around the world, and as the name suggests, rewards design work that has impact. But what exactly are we talking about when we discuss 'impact'? Does a scheme have to affect millions to have 'impact', and how can it be achieved? I spoke to two of the Brand Impact Awards judges, Emma Follett, chief creative officer at Design Bridge and Partners and Stu Tallis, Taxi Studio's creative director, to find out.

01. Understand the brand

Aston Martin by Design Bridge and Partners won four Brand Impact Awards in 2023 (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Before you start crafting your brilliant branding, you need to think about what the brand stands for, says Emma. "What makes it truly distinctive from any other brand in the market? What makes it different to their competitors, why is it important at this moment time that it expresses a certain thing? And then once you know that, you’ve got to think about how you express that in a truly distinctive way."

Emma Follett Social Links Navigation Chief creative officer, Design Bridge and Partners Joining as a studio junior in 2000, Emma is now co-chief creative officer at Design Bridge and Partners, playing a fundamental role in building a reputation for creative excellence across all studios globally. She has worked with a broad, challenging and enticing range of brands – from small entrepreneurial start-ups with a new story to tell, to prestigious global brands with a rich history. She is a regular on the creative industry awards scene, and her work has won countless international accolades.

02. Look for something different

Pleasurama for Harvey Nichols won a Graphite Pencil at the D&AD Awards 2024 (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Once you've truly understood the brand, Emma says the next step is to "push ourselves to then express it in a really really distinctive and unique way". And keep on pushing, constantly asking questions, asking 'what if?' "We want to produce work that you've never seen before, but is also a really good fit for the brand that solves whatever problem they need to solve."

Emma gives the example of Design Bridge and Partners' Pleasurama project for Harvey Nichols (above), which won a Graphite Pencil at this year's D&AD Awards. "We were super lucky to get a Graphite, but it was interesting listening to the other judges go, 'Oh, wow. That's really different. I feel like I've not seen it before. I'm excited by it.' And that's what we're pushing ourselves to do."

03. Create reasons to care

Byron Burgers by Taxi Studio and Reed Words won a Brand Impact Award in 2023 (Image credit: Taxi Studio)

"For brands to make a significant impact, they must create lasting impressions in the memory," explains Stu. "This involves not just the typical 'reasons to believe' but, more importantly, 'reasons to care'. These emotional and personal connections are what set a brand apart from millions of others. By addressing this crucial question, brands can forge deeper connections and stand out in a crowded market."

Stu Tallis Social Links Navigation Creative director, Taxi Studio Stu is a highly accomplished, award-winning creative strategist and multidisciplinary designer with over two decades of experience. He is passionate about exploring innovative ways to bring brands to life and drive commercial impact for his clients. As creative director, Stu leads a world-class design team in creating unforgettable work for their clients.

04. Think about intent

Spirit of Heineken won a Wood Pencil at the D&AD Awards 2024 (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

"The impact that brands can have in the world doesn't have to be a huge impact," says Emma. "I think it's about making sure that what you're doing has an intent and a purpose behind it." Emma gives the example of Heineken, which Design Bridge and Partners helped tell a story about how it used the waste from one of its beers and repurposed it as a spirit. "That's something that's important for the company. It shows the intent to the consumer about what they believe in from a sustainability perspective and how they are changing the way that they work."

05. Use illustration wisely

The Land of Warriors by Design Bridge and Partners won Silver in last year's Brand Impact Awards Illustration category (Image credit: Design Bridge and Partners)

Illustration can be a powerful element of branding, and is one of the craft categories in the Brand Impact Awards, but Stu warns against using it too freely. "Illustration can impact when deployed with purpose and reason, not just decoration. At times, brands can fall into the trap of trend, opting for something that looks 'cool' and of the time. This only creates a temporary impact. Brands should always attempt to use Illustration in a relevant, distinct, timely and timeless fashion to make an impact that stands the test of time."

Design Bridge and Partners use illustration "tons" in brands like Fortnum and Mason. "That's partly because you're buying a beautiful piece of packaging. We did some lovely little packs that house individual chocolates, we did them almost like a toy box. We had these really, really gorgeous illustrations on the top. In that case, we were using illustration to channel stories. When you've got something you want to express, sometimes, photography is not the right way to do that. Because you've got such a diverse range of styles that you can tap into with illustration, that's where it can really help tell that story so much better," says Emma.

