The best early Prime Day laptop deals worth going for right now

Laptops. Most of us have one. Many of us would like a better one. But that better one is almost always more expensive than the one we have. So, we wait patiently for good laptop deals to come along.

But when it comes to proper performers, be it a new Chromebook to get by on a budget, that creative studio laptop you've been longing for to supercharge your graphic design or animation workflow, or a gaming laptop with a 40-series Nvidia graphics card to combine work and play in a single powerhouse, those deals might be hard to find. So we're here to help.

Prime Day has given us some cracking laptop deals in the past, and although Prime Day 2023 is still a few days away, we're already seeing some offers trickle in. Yes, as is often the case on Amazon, some of those are too-good-to-be-true discounts on variably dodgy knockoff brands, which I implore you to think twice about before getting sucked in by them. But we're also seeing some tempting discounts on trustworthy brands like ASUS, HP, Acer, and Microsoft and there's even the odd MacBook offer if you look hard enough. We also have a dedicated hub for all the best Prime Day Apple deals.

Some of these offers might run out before Prime Day, depending on stock (and the retailer's whims, obviously) but we'll be doing our best to update this hub as fast as we can with new worthwhile laptop deals to make sure you can find what you're looking for, so make sure you check back regularly.

The best early Prime Day laptop deals

These are four of the best early Prime Day laptop deals we've found so far. We'll make sure to keep this regularly updated, so you can find the dream laptop for you at a better price this Prime Day.

Best early Prime Day gaming laptop deals

MSI Raider GE66: $3,999 $3,199 at Amazon

Save $800: MSI make some of the best gaming laptops on the market right now, and the Raider series is their top product line. This model comes with 32GB RAM, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card and a 12th-gen processor for some serious grunt, and it's a big $800 off too. Price check: Walmart $3,449.99 | Best Buy N/A

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3: $899.99 $692.73 at Amazon

Save $207.26: Lenovo don't just make reliable office-spec laptops; this is a great option if you want to get a gaming-ready portable on a budget. Equipeed with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, 8GB of RAM and an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, Lenovo has cleverly assembled a gaming laptop that can get you into most of today's games without needing a second mortgage. Price check: Walmart $959 (32GB RAM) | Best Buy $899

Best early Prime Day Windows laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15.6-inch 16GB RAM: $789 $506 at Amazon

Save $283: Dell are known for reliable laptops, well built, and capable for any task. The Inspiron line is one of the better all-around workhorse options around, and this AMD Ryzen 5-powered version of it is now over a third off. Getting 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD with an SD card reader included (good for porting photos, for example), for just over $500 is a good deal, and for a sturdy, trustworthy brand too. Price check: Walmart $619.99 | Best Buy N/A

Best early Prime Day Chromebook deals

Samsung 13.3" Galaxy Chromebook: $999.99 $749.90 at Amazon

Save $250.09: Chromebooks aren't just budget items any more, and this Samsung model proves that. Kitted out with 8GB RAM, a 4K AMOLED touchscreen display, sleek design and even a pen included, so it's a solid option for budding creatives who prefer the Chromebook ecosystem. It's $250 off at the moment and so a pretty good deal.

Best early Prime Day MacBook deals

Apple MacBook Air M1: $1,178 $978.99 at Amazon

Save $199.01: Yes, the M2 MacBook Air is out, and it's great, but you shouldn't overlook the slightly older M1 model. This 2020-spec Air is still a powerful laptop, ideal for most creative people, and can now be had for under a grand. There aren't too many Prime deals live for MacBooks yet, but this is one of the best early ones, and we'll of course keep you updated on any new ones that drop in.

Frequently asked questions

What can we expect in terms of Prime Day laptop deals? Prime Day has become one of the biggest retail events of the year, and during it, Amazon offers discounts, sometimes quite big, on laptops of all shapes (usually rectangular, to be fair) and sizes. You can find flagship gaming laptops with a full four-figure discount, and MacBooks on near-to-lowest prices yet, and in fact it's become such a big event that rivals have now joined in to keep up, so we'll also be keeping an eye on laptop deals across Walmart, Best Buy and others to make sure we're sending you to the best deals on the best laptops we can find, and of course you can keep an eye on our Prime Day hub for deals on all types of creative tech.