It's official – Amazon Prime Day 2024 is happening next month

News
By
published

Amazon Prime Day dates have been revealed for 2024: July 16-17. Here's everything we're anticipating for the big sale.

Various products on a coloured background with Amazon Prime Day as the title
(Image credit: Apple / Nintendo / Asus / Sony / BenQ / Creative Bloq)
Jump To:

Arguably the most exciting summer sales event of the year is kicking off next month, with official dates for the next Amazon Prime Day now confirmed to be July 16-17. However, we know from years of experience reporting on Prime Day that sales actually begin a few weeks earlier than this with big savings in the run-up to the event. We're here to explain exactly how Prime Day works, who it's for, and what deals we anticipate seeing. 

Suppose you don't fancy waiting until Black Friday to bag yourself some new creative kit. In that case, Amazon Prime Day is a winner with some genuinely good deals on popular tech including the best laptops for graphic design, as well as the best Apple Prime Day deals which we'll be reporting on starting from today until the big event. As exciting as Amazon Prime Day sales can be, you need to be cautious that not every deal is a bargain, and some sellers have been known to jack up the price of a product before Prime Day to make its discount seem that much greater. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles