Arguably the most exciting summer sales event of the year is kicking off next month, with official dates for the next Amazon Prime Day now confirmed to be July 16-17. However, we know from years of experience reporting on Prime Day that sales actually begin a few weeks earlier than this with big savings in the run-up to the event. We're here to explain exactly how Prime Day works, who it's for, and what deals we anticipate seeing.

Suppose you don't fancy waiting until Black Friday to bag yourself some new creative kit. In that case, Amazon Prime Day is a winner with some genuinely good deals on popular tech including the best laptops for graphic design, as well as the best Apple Prime Day deals which we'll be reporting on starting from today until the big event. As exciting as Amazon Prime Day sales can be, you need to be cautious that not every deal is a bargain, and some sellers have been known to jack up the price of a product before Prime Day to make its discount seem that much greater.

Thankfully, we have price tracking tools to determine the price history of an item that's listed on Amazon, and we'll tell you if we think a deal might be fishy. We're aiming to do most of the hard work for you this Prime Day, so stick with us if you want alerts on the top creative tech deals and amazing offers. If you haven't already, be sure to sign up for Amazon Prime or benefit from a 30-day free trial.

Amazon Prime Day July 2024: Everything you need to know

Do you need a Prime account for Prime Day? Yes, but also no. Many of the best Amazon Prime Day deals will require you to be signed into an Amazon Prime account to claim. But we've found that a lot of large retailers tend to price match during Prime Day sales, so you might be able to grab the exact same deal over at Walmart or Best Buy, so you won't need a Prime Account to benefit in this case (though you might miss out on next-day or even same-day delivery if that's important to you). To confuse things even further, there will be deals over at Amazon during Prime Day that anyone can grab, even if you don't have a Prime account. So for us, we recommend that the best approach is to get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to cover the dates in July (16-17) so you don't miss anything. But remember to cancel it afterwards!

Is there another Prime Day in 2024? Last year, Amazon hosted a second Prime Day sale event that took place in October (10th -11th), strategically ahead of Black Friday (November). We anticipate that there might be another Amazon Prime Day event later this year, following the same format as the July Prime Day sale, although this is yet to be officially confirmed by Amazon. Keep in mind, however, that deals on creative tech aren't historically mind-blowing in the Fall (October) event compared with the Amazon Prime summer sales, so if you've been waiting for the right time to buy a major purchase then next month is probably the time to do it unless you want to gamble that Black Friday could have bigger price cuts.

Sale Predictions

It's hard to know exactly what Amazon has up its sleeve each Prime Day, but we've been reporting on sale events such as Prime Day and Black Friday for over a decade now, and we've noticed that similar patterns tend to emerge.

Amazon tends to offer hefty discounts on drawing tablets including Wacom tablets, Amazon-branded tech such as the Echo Dots and Kindles, gaming accessories and hardware (especially hard drives), power banks, laptops, plus the occasional smartphone deal.

We can almost guarantee that there will be big discounts on Apple tech this year, especially the older iPad and MacBook Air models that have since been replaced by newer M3 and M4-powered upgrades.

We provide complete transparency when we cover Amazon Prime Deals (or any deals for that matter). We do our research and report the exact amount of money you'll be saving with each offer. Also, we aim to have tested and reviewed most of the products we report on to give you insider advice, but even if we haven't had hands-on experience, we'll have read several reviews to make sure the product is top-notch (or great value) before we recommend it to you.

Not a Prime member yet? Select one of the following options and make the most of Amazon Prime Day 2024...