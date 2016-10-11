Fast and smooth, Bez is up there with the best iPad vector drawing apps around.

A vector drawing app from indie developer Juicy Bits, Bez takes its name from Bézier Curves. While it’ll work on any iPad running iOS9+, it’s iPad Pro owners that Juicy Bits has in its sights, and so Bez offers full support for Slide Over, Split View, the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil.

We tested it on the iPad Pro and found it fast and smooth. Bez’s menus are well-thought out and intuitive, and it was easy to get started. The software was very responsive to our fingers, and flew with the Apple Pencil. We were also impressed with the 4,096 per cent zoom; access to unlimited layers; and the full undo/redo functionality.

Bez supports unlimited layers and groups

In short, all the tools you’d expect from a pro-level vector editor are here, with the exception of being able to set a text size. In general, though, Bez is up there with the best iPad vector drawing apps around.

You’ll need to unlock the app to send your artwork to services like iCloud and Dropbox.

Okay, so you do need to pay a single in-app purchase of £5.99 to unlock four additional features, most importantly high-quality output to PNG and SVG, and the ability to import and export documents. But there’s plenty you can achieve in the free version of this impressive app.

