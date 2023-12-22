Canva thinks these will be the hot design trends of 2024

The predictions are in for 2024 design trends. With the countdown to New Year upon us, designers, agencies and industry giants are making their predictions.

Will design trends in 2024 be a gradual evolution of this year's styles or will we see some radical departures? Canva, the online graphic design platform, has tossed its predictions into the ring. Here's what it says (for more forecasts, see our own roundup for graphic design trends for 2024 and typography trends for 2024.

01. Motion collage

We've seen motion gain importance for years now. Canva thinks 2024 will see intricate shifting motion collages become all the rage, inspired by zine culture, handmade scrapbooks and photo collages. It grabs attention, and the sightly retro handmade feel taps into some other trends that we're seeing. On which note...

02. Flow and Form

(Image credit: Canva)

Playful blob art, flowing murals... Canva describes 'flow and form' as "an ideal combination of geometric and organic shapes". It says this simple and expressive abstract style feels professional but lively vibe, ideal for youthful brands looking to "capture hearts and change minds". We've seen a lot of this style in the past year and it makes sense that it will remain popular in 2024.

03. Surrealism

(Image credit: Canva)

Magritte and Dalí reincarnated. Canva says that surrealism is back (again). It expects to see a resurgence in fantasy art, ethereal designs and weird, subconscious connections as people seek to "escape the real world, and imagine a new one with surreal scenes".

04. Pixelation

(Image credit: Canva)

Continuing with the 90s and Y2K comeback we've seen in recent years, Canva highlights pixelation as another 2024 design trend. Drawing on 8-bit videogames and computer animations, it evokes a comforting nostalgia with grids, blocky fonts and pixel art. It's precise but playful and works well for certain brands and products. And it doesn't just have to be about nostalgia (see our piece on teletext art).

05. Bold rebrands

(Image credit: Canva)

Now I have some issues with the final 2024 design trend that Canva is forecasting since branding isn't something that should blindly follow trends. It says "bold choices might be seen as risky, but a big pay off is always worth a shot," which makes rebranding sound like a haphazard science, and a very expensive one if you get aht 'shot' wrong.

It's true that we've seen some brands going bold in recent months. Some worked well (Bolt, 7UP, Fanta, even National Landscapes), but we've also seen disastrous attempts to give legacy brands bold, modern looks (just think of the failed Bahlsen rebrand, or Odido... and don't get us started on the Kia logo).

By bold branding, Canva more specifically means "fluorescent color schemes and rounded sans serif fonts". It says "organizations looking for generational change will draw on this trend to channel positivity, fun and optimism."

