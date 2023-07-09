Live
The best MacBook Prime Day deals: live blog
We're keeping you up to date with the latest MacBook Prime Day deals live. From the MacBook Pro to MacBook Air, brand-new models and old – if the deal exists, we'll find it.
Welcome to our MacBook Prime Day live blog! This Prime Day we'll be looking out for the absolute best deals on MacBooks as soon as they appear. We've been MacBook deal-hunting for years now, so we couldn't be better placed to advise you on which MacBook offers you should be paying attention to.
We'll let you know all of the info you need to make a buying decision – including price history, which is vital when working out if the offer is actually as good as you initially hope. This year, we are hoping for best-ever prices on the new MacBook Pro and Air ranges, though this isn't ever a sure thing. At the very least, we should see rock bottom prices on previous models like the MacBook M1 range, which are still very capable machines despite being superseeded by the newer M2 lineup.
See below for quick links to the best deals around right now (US first, followed by UK – use the jump links to get there quicker). If you're up for a wider range of Apple deals, see our Apple Prime Day hub, which includes Apple Watch, iPads and accessories. Or you can head over to the iPad Prime Day live blog, which is running right now.
MacBook Prime Day deals: US
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2 Pro, 2022):
$1,299$1,099 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro, 2023, 12-core):
$2,499$2,299 at Amazon
- MacBook Pro (M1 Pro, 16-inch, 2021, 16-core):
$2,699$1,899 at BH Photo
- MacBook Air 15-inch (M2, 2023):
$1,299$1,199 at Amazon
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022):
$1,099$979 at BH Photo
- MacBook Air 13-inch (M1, 2020):
$999$869 at Amazon
MacBook Prime Day deals: UK
Working out whether a deal is worth it is a balance of checking price history and the context of the model in relation to recent new releases, and the chips included. So, for example, the 2021 MacBook Pro is subject to some pretty major discounts at the moment – especially for the ones with more serious specs. Pro users, you'll want to look at this – and it's about to get techy.
B&H Photo currently has an offer on the 14-inch MacBook Pro M1 Max (10-core) with 2TB SSD and 32-core GPU, which is about as serious as it gets for the 2021 lineup. It's RRP was $4,099 at time of release, and it's fallen to $2,699 – a saving of $1,400. If you don't mind not having the M2 chip, it's likely this machine will do everything you need it to (unless you're a super-mega-power-user, in which case you might want to look at the M2 equivalent – around $4,000 but for a 38-core GPU).
B&H Photo also have a serious deal on a slightly less (slightly, we said) hardcore machine, you can save $800 on the 1TB version with 16GB RAM, bringing it from $2,699 to $1,899 – a full $1000 less than the M2 equivalent (which currently has $200 off at Amazon, if you're fully committed to the latest model).
This year's addition to the MacBook Air lineup – the M2 15inch model – is currently sitting at an all-time low on Amazon. It's not a new discount, we've seen it hit this price twice before in its short life, but it's still a nice $100 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. We hope for better things, but it's useful info to provide context for your Prime Day buying experience.
If you're in the UK, you'll be seeing some savings on the MacBook Pro 2023 range across a couple of retailers right now. One of those deals is on the MacBook Pro (M2 Pro, 2023) 14 inch (10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 512Gb SSD) in silver.
Both Very and Amazon have this reduced by four per cent right now – bringing it down from £2,149 to £1,979.97 (this is at Amazon). This looks to be a manufacturer's discount rather than anything Prime-related, and we'd love to think it'll get more of a price cut (in May it went down to £1,933) but we can never guarantee anything, and it is still money off – so we'll leave you to decide whether to roll the dice.
And we're off! Sure, we've still got over a day until the official Prime Day event starts. But we're seeing some small savings appear already – so we're here to tell you all about them, and to provide some context on these offers and those about to come your way on Prime Day Proper.
So far, my favourite deal is $120 off the newest MacBook Air M2 (the 13-inch variety released in 2022) at B&H Photo, bringing it down from $1,099 to $979. Only released last year, the MacBook Air got supercharged with an M2 chip. This is the cheapest this model is currently on sale for – and it's only $10 more than the lowest we've ever seen it sell for. This bodes well for deals over the next few days, though if you're desperate for one right now, we already rate this deal.
