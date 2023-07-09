The best MacBook Prime Day deals: live blog

Welcome to our MacBook Prime Day live blog! This Prime Day we'll be looking out for the absolute best deals on MacBooks as soon as they appear. We've been MacBook deal-hunting for years now, so we couldn't be better placed to advise you on which MacBook offers you should be paying attention to.

We'll let you know all of the info you need to make a buying decision – including price history, which is vital when working out if the offer is actually as good as you initially hope. This year, we are hoping for best-ever prices on the new MacBook Pro and Air ranges, though this isn't ever a sure thing. At the very least, we should see rock bottom prices on previous models like the MacBook M1 range, which are still very capable machines despite being superseeded by the newer M2 lineup.

MacBook Prime Day deals: US