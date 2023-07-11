I review tech for a living, and I can't recommend this earbud Prime Day deal enough

In my job as tech reviews editor on Creative Bloq, it's my job to try out all the tech us creative sorts use, sorting the wheat from the chaff quality-wise. Part of that has been testing and reviewing headphones and earbuds, and over the last year, two pairs of earbuds stand apart from everything else: the Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60. So imagine my delight when I found this deal on the AZ60s, now down to £132.99 from £199.99 at Amazon.

Fitted with active noise cancellation, they also have the best voice-filtering tech in the business, 'JustMyVoice', which makes using the pods for hands-free calls better than any pods I've ever used, and the richest audio quality in any earbuds I've ever used. While this is the previous generation to the ones I reviewed recently, these AZ60 ones – to use the technical term – wipe the floor with any other pods in their price bracket (including those white mega-famous ones you see in all the movies and ads and TV shows).

My fa Prime Day earbuds deal so far

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ60

Was: £199.99

Now: £132.99 at Amazon

Save: £67 Overview: THE earbuds to go for if you're an audiophile, or someone who takes lots of hands-free calls and doesn't like others constantly saying 'pardon, what did you say?' to you. Audio-production quality sound makes it a definite go-to for any creative pro. Key features: | Weight: 59 grams | Voice filtering: JustMyVoice | Active noise cancellation | True wireless Bluetooth | Playtime: 7 hours Release date: October 2021. Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen it, undercutting the previous low of £139.99 by a cool £7. It's also cheaper than the cheapest AirPods 3 Prime Day deal we've found, by the way... Current price: Walmart (US): $227.99 Review consensus: The sound quality has received near-universal praise, and marked Technics' arrival into the fray against market-leading Sony and Bose rivals, with a comfortable, secure fit and an impressive sound-control app. Some critics weren't huge fans of the ANC, and the JustMyVoice call-quality enhancer has improved from the first batches of the product. CreativeBloq (for the M2 edition): 4.5/5 | T3: 4/5 | TechRadar: 4.5/5



