I review tech for a living, and I can't recommend this earbud Prime Day deal enough

By Erlingur Einarsson
published

The Technics AZ60s are pure class, and my favourite headphones of the year.

A pair of Technics EAH-AZ60 earbuds next to a sign that says BIG SAVINGS on a colourful background
(Image credit: Future)

In my job as tech reviews editor on Creative Bloq, it's my job to try out all the tech us creative sorts use, sorting the wheat from the chaff quality-wise. Part of that has been testing and reviewing headphones and earbuds, and over the last year, two pairs of earbuds stand apart from everything else: the Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60. So imagine my delight when I found this deal on the AZ60s, now down to £132.99 from £199.99 at Amazon.

Fitted with active noise cancellation, they also have the best voice-filtering tech in the business, 'JustMyVoice', which makes using the pods for hands-free calls better than any pods I've ever used, and the richest audio quality in any earbuds I've ever used. While this is the previous generation to the ones I reviewed recently, these AZ60 ones – to use the technical term – wipe the floor with any other pods in their price bracket (including those white mega-famous ones you see in all the movies and ads and TV shows).

My fa Prime Day earbuds deal so far

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ60

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ60
Was: £199.99
Now: £132.99 at Amazon
Save: £67

Overview: THE earbuds to go for if you're an audiophile, or someone who takes lots of hands-free calls and doesn't like others constantly saying 'pardon, what did you say?' to you. Audio-production quality sound makes it a definite go-to for any creative pro.

Key features: | Weight: 59 grams | Voice filtering: JustMyVoice | Active noise cancellation | True wireless Bluetooth | Playtime: 7 hours 

Release date: October 2021. 

Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen it, undercutting the previous low of £139.99 by a cool £7. It's also cheaper than the cheapest AirPods 3 Prime Day deal we've found, by the way... 

Current price: Walmart (US): $227.99 

Review consensus: The sound quality has received near-universal praise, and marked Technics' arrival into the fray against market-leading Sony and Bose rivals, with a comfortable, secure fit and an impressive sound-control app. Some critics weren't huge fans of the ANC, and the JustMyVoice call-quality enhancer has improved from the first batches of the product. 

CreativeBloq (for the M2 edition): 4.5/5 | T3: 4/5 | TechRadar: 4.5/5

View Deal

Below you'll find all the best up-to-date prices on the Technics EAH-AZ60 wherever you are in the world:

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. Still can't get his wifi-only printer to connect to his computer. 

