The AirPods Pro are now only 99 cents off their record-low price

I can't sound the Lowest Ever Klaxon for this deal, but this Black Friday discount on the AirPods Pro 2 is close enough for me to feel duty-bound to let you know about it, my dear readers. The AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are down to $189.99 (from $249) at Amazon US, which is a mere 99 cents above the lowest price I've ever seen for these earbuds.

To make it clear, as I often get confused with Apple model names myself, these are the good AirPods Pro, the ones with active noise-cancellation, transparency mode and adaptive audio you won't find in non-Pro AirPods. They also come with a MagSafe charging case, which itself is conveniently charged via USB-C.

And if you're in the UK, I have some good news, as they actually are at their lowest price ever on Amazon UK right now, at £199 (down from their usual £229). Read on for the full lowdown on the earbuds and deals involved.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Was: $249

Now: $189.99 at Amazon US

Save: $59.01 Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. This deal is being matched by Best Buy. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case | Four pairs of tips included Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) retail at $249 and have once gone down to $189, for two days in October 2023. This is the cheapest they've been since. Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $209 Review consensus: We found these earbuds had great noise cancellation and a lovely deepness and richness to their sound. The case got an upgrade too, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.

AirPods Pro (2nd gen)

Was: £ 229

Now: £199 at Amazon UK

Save: £30 Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. This deal is being matched by Currys. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case | Four pairs of tips included Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) usually retail at £229 and have never been below £200 in the UK according to my tracking, so this is the lowest-ever price we've seen for UK shoppers. Price comparison: Currys £199 | Review consensus: We found these earbuds had great noise cancellation and a lovely deepness and richness to their sound. The case got an upgrade too, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.

If you want to keep a keen eye on the best AirPods Pro 2 deal wherever you are in the world, just check the widget below: