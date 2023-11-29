Samsung just launched a Pokémon collection and I want 'em all

Samsung has once again teamed up with Pokémon to bring a brand new set of ultra-cute accessories to fans. With three distinct Pokéball earbud cases, custom phone covers and a Pikachu-themed watch, I'm finding it hard to choose my favourite from the collection.

Samsung's previous Pokémon collabs were often limited to South Korea, so the latest release is a chance for European fans to catch 'em all, but with past collections proving popular I predict this launch might be snatched up fast. (If you're due an upgrade, take a look at our guide to the best Samsung Galaxy S23 prices to bag the best deal).

(Image credit: Samsung)

The new collection features three Pokéball accessories to house your Galaxy earbuds, namely the Great Ball, Master Ball, and Ultra Ball – the more powerful relatives of the regular red and white Pokéball. The cases are compatible with the Galaxy Buds Live, Buds Pro, Buds2, Buds2 Pro, and Buds FE and come with a strap for easy transportation (and bonus style points).

Other items include two custom phone cases, starring characters such as Sprigatito, Quaxly and of course, the iconic Pikachu watch with lightning bolt details. The collection is part of Samsung's Eco-Friends range which uses recycled materials for style with sustainability in mind.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The collection is available in South Korea and Europe, retailing for €39.91 ($43.70). It's currently unclear whether these goodies will be making their way to the UK and US, but with previous collections proving so popular my fingers are crossed for a wider release.

For more Pokémon accessories, check out the Tiffany x Pokémon collection or take a look at our thoughts on the recent Van Gogh Museum x Pokémon exhibit.