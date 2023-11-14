I’m in love with the entire Tiffany x Pokémon collection

Tiffany & Co. has teamed up with designer Daniel Arsham to create an adorable collection of Pokémon-themed jewellery pieces. The capsule collection features a host of iconic characters encrusted with Tiffany jewels and presented in a custom Tiffany blue Poké Ball box – the perfect gift for any Pokémon superfan.

The collection will be available on 29 November for one day only, so fans will have to be quick if they want to snag one of these exclusive pieces. (If you're an animation fan, check out our collection of the best animation books for more creative inspiration).

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co. )

The collection features nine unique pieces inspired by the Pokémon franchise such as an 18-karat yellow gold Pikachu pendant with diamond accents – retailing for a cool $29,000. Seven oxidised sterling silver pendants are also available featuring Pikachu (obviously), Cubone, Charmander, Mew, Jigglypuff, and Squirtle, or for the maximalists amongst you, there's a necklace that features the whole gang (decked out in diamonds, of course).

While the collection is definitely adorable, it's going to be hard to get your hands on one of the pieces – especially if you want to catch 'em all. It's only available on the website via pre-order, and fans will have to enrol just for the chance to be considered by the Tiffany Gods. Applications open at 9 AM EST and the lucky chosen ones will be confirmed on 1 December – let's hope for a Christmas miracle.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co.)

While the collection is a little out of my tax bracket, I'd hypothetically love to own all the pieces from this gorgeous collab. I think it's a great move from a luxury brand like Tiffany & Co. to release more playful collaborations and I'm excited to see what else is in store – even if I'm just window shopping.

For more pokémon themed news, check out our thoughts on the Pokémon x Van Gogh Museum collection or take a look at the Pokémon GO AI art controversy that had fans divided.