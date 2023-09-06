Niantic responds to Pokémon Go AI art controversy

By Daniel Piper
published

It neither confirms nor denies the claims.

Pokémon Go
(Image credit: Niantic/Future)

Pokémon Go is still going strong, with the mobile augmented reality game enjoying sustained popularity since launching in 2016. Publisher Niantic regularly reveals new seasons of the game, with new creatures to collect. But the latest is proving controversial for an unexpected reason.

The company has announced Adventures Abound, the twelfth season of the game, which will run from now until 1st December. The season features 20 new Pokémon from the Paldea region featured in the Scarlet and Violet games on Nintendo Switch. And it also, some fans suspect, features some AI-generated artwork.

Pokémon Go

The offending artwork (Image credit: Niantic)

The lead image on the Pokémon Go website features a vapourware-esque cityscape rendered in purples and pinks. But with a strange lack of Pokémon-related detail, and blurry, in-cohesive line art, plenty of fans are accusing Niantic of using AI to generate the image. 

"Bruh there is no way this isn't AI art," one user tweets, while another adds, "What a disappointment. They’ve given up their integrity when the game is literally at its best." For the uninitiated, AI art has proven a controversial topic since text-to-image generators began to emerge last year, with issues over ethics and copyright plaguing the text. Even Adobe has been accused by artists of copyright infringement related to its own AI offering, Firefly.

See more
See more
See more

“Niantic uses a variety of tools and software to create visual assets," the company responded to Kotaku's request for comment. "We don’t disclose specifics around our processes." The response is notable for containing neither an apology nor a denial – while other brands have claimed their use of AI use to be a mistake, there's no such suggestion here.

Indeed, it seems suspiciously AI-looking artwork is making its way into the mainstream. Just last week, fans accused Amazon's artwork for its upcoming Fallout series of appearing to be AI-generated.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles