The only earbuds I've ever loved have a best-ever discount this Black Friday

The Technics EAH-AZ80 are, as I shared with you earlier this year, the first earbuds that have ever fit my ears. And I discovered this morning that they have a really rather impressive Black Friday discount, both in the US and the UK, so now you can experience the joy I felt, for less.

As my Technics EAH-AZ80 review goes through in more detail, these flagship earbuds from Panasonic's prestige audiophile brand are not just comfortable to wear; they sound amazing too. Beating most over-ear headphones I've used in audio fidelity, the sound is studio-quality, and they are great for taking and making calls too. And now they're available at a lower price than ever before this Black Friday, I just wanted to let you know.

Find out more below, but if you prefer your audio devices placed outside of your body, we also have a guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones, just for you.

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 - US / UK link

Was: $299.99 (US) / £259.99 (UK)

Now: $224.99 at Amazon US / £218.40 at Amazon UK

Save: $75 Overview: Studio-quality sound in compact but perfectly balanced in-ear noise-cancelling headphones. JustMyVoice tech makes calls crystal-clear too, and the comfort is unbeatable. Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | 3-device multipoint Bluetooth | 7 different-sized silicone earpieces| JustMyVoice voice isolation tech with 8 mics Price history: They've been at $299.99 in the US since they came out, so this is a definite best-ever price for this fantastic pair of earbuds. Same goes for the UK price: record low. Reviews: My review was unequivocal about these buds: "The Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 feel like a paradigm shift in the earbuds world. With these new noise-cancelling buds, the sound quality is truly equivalent to top-spec over-ear headphones, the ANC is supremely effective without creating a blocked-ears effect, and [they have] great mics and the best voice-isolation tech I've ever experienced."

