The only earbuds I've ever loved have a best-ever discount this Black Friday

By Erlingur Einarsson
published

$75 off the sublime Technics EAH-AZ80 means a record low. Gimme.

The Technics EAH-AZ80 are, as I shared with you earlier this year, the first earbuds that have ever fit my ears. And I discovered this morning that they have a really rather impressive Black Friday discount, both in the US and the UK, so now you can experience the joy I felt, for less.

As my Technics EAH-AZ80 review goes through in more detail, these flagship earbuds from Panasonic's prestige audiophile brand are not just comfortable to wear; they sound amazing too. Beating most over-ear headphones I've used in audio fidelity, the sound is studio-quality, and they are great for taking and making calls too. And now they're available at a lower price than ever before this Black Friday, I just wanted to let you know.

Find out more below, but if you prefer your audio devices placed outside of your body, we also have a guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones, just for you.

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 - US

Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 - US / UK link
Was: $299.99 (US) / £259.99 (UK)
Now: $224.99 at Amazon US / £218.40 at Amazon UK
Save: $75

Overview: Studio-quality sound in compact but perfectly balanced in-ear noise-cancelling headphones. JustMyVoice tech makes calls crystal-clear too, and the comfort is unbeatable.

Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | 3-device multipoint Bluetooth | 7 different-sized silicone earpieces| JustMyVoice voice isolation tech with 8 mics

Price history: They've been at $299.99 in the US since they came out, so this is a definite best-ever price for this fantastic pair of earbuds. Same goes for the UK price: record low.

Reviews: My review was unequivocal about these buds: "The Panasonic Technics EAH-AZ80 feel like a paradigm shift in the earbuds world. With these new noise-cancelling buds, the sound quality is truly equivalent to top-spec over-ear headphones, the ANC is supremely effective without creating a blocked-ears effect, and [they have] great mics and the best voice-isolation tech I've ever experienced."  

View Deal

Below you can track the best deals on the Technics EAH-AZ80 wherever you are in the world. I've detailed the US and UK offers above, but we get visitors from all over the world, and I don't want you to miss out...

Erlingur Einarsson
Erlingur Einarsson
Tech Reviews Editor

Erlingur is the Tech Reviews Editor on Creative Bloq. Having worked on magazines devoted to Photoshop, films, history, and science for over 15 years, as well as working on Digital Camera World and Top Ten Reviews in more recent times, Erlingur has developed a passion for finding tech that helps people do their job, whatever it may be. He loves putting things to the test and seeing if they're all hyped up to be, to make sure people are getting what they're promised. 

