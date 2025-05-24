Last year, I bought myself a pair of Marshall Major IV Bluetooth headphones, which are on sale right now with 50% off for Memorial Day, bringing the price to just £64 down from £129.99. If you're into music, you'll know that Marshall tech is of exceptional quality. My fiancé is a musician, and we have Marshall amps scattered all over the house, so it seemed only fitting that my everyday headphones should be Marshall-branded too.

Since purchasing these Major IV headphones, I have nothing but positive feedback to share on the sound quality, ease of use (there's a singular dial), and I love the foldable design, which makes them great for commuting to the office. Above all else, these headphones are excellent if you use some of the best video editing apps, as it can enable you to hear background sounds that you can't detect by ear.

This has been especially useful during my time learning how to edit videos with CapCut, as there are so many sounds, such as birds chirping and dogs barking, that I didn't know were getting picked up in my videos. You should also find that these headphones pair nicely with some of the best laptops for video editing too, and when listening to Spotify, it gets the equilibrium just right.

One of the best bluetooth headphone deals you'll find today

Marshall Major IV: was £129.99 now £64 at Amazon I bought these wireless Bluetooth headphones mainly for my train commutes into the office, but they've come in handy for all sorts of use cases like connecting to my tablet, assisting me with video editing, and they're super comfortable to wear, too. Charging the Marshall Major IV's is easy with the USB-C port (the same as my phone charger, which is very convenient), and I rarely have to charge these headphones, maybe once a month if that. The only downside, they don't offer noise cancellation. That's fine by me, as when I want things to be quiet, I resort to my Loop earplugs instead.

