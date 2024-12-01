Black Friday is dead – long live Cyber Monday! Well, it's all the same when it comes to good deals, and right now the best Cyber Monday AirPods Pro 2 deal sees the excellent earbuds drop in price from $249 to $154 over at Amazon.

Now, I own a pair of these headphones, and would surely have liked to enjoy this discount with you. But such is the nature of Black Friday and Cyber Monday season! The point is, if I didn't already own these earbuds, I would snap this deal right up. The long and short of it is, as detailed in our AirPods Pro review, these are industry-leading audio, with exceptional noise cancelling, and they look great, too.

Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deal

AirPods Pro 2: $250 $154 at Amazon

Save: $96 Overview: For style and substance, the AirPods Pro deliver. They're subtle, have excellent active noise cancellation and have touch control for easy access to controls. And did we mention they look good (if you like white)? Key features: Active Noise Cancellation | Personalised Spatial Audio | Touch Control | MagSafe Charging Case |Four pairs of tips included Release date: September 2022. Price history: The AirPods Pro (2 Gen) retail at $249 and are regularly on offer at $200. I reported on the price going down to $189.99 in early November, but it hit an all-time low of $159.99 a few days ago and is now $154. Price comparison: Best Buy $189.99 | B&H Photo $249 Review consensus: When we reviewed these bad boys, we loved their stunning noise cancellation and the deepness and richness to their sound. This is still a very much Apple-based set of headphones, so iPhone owners need only reply. The case got an upgrade from the first generation, which we loved. These remain better for iPhone rather than Android users, though.



