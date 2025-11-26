I know what you're thinking. That headline. That's clickbait. But let me tell you a story. In June of this year, my wife and moved from the city to a small and very old cottage in the countryside. It's proven quite the adjustment, moving from the city to the land of sheep and grass. But the biggest culture shock of all has been the stairs.

You see, getting anything up our cottage's pokey spiral staircase is an exercise in extreme frustration and, ultimately, failure. And nowhere has the sharp edge of defeat been felt more than in our attempts to install a sofa in the living room, which is upstairs. First we tried bringing our old sofa. No luck, it couldn't even turn the first corner. Then we ordered a 'modular' sofa from John Lewis. After an eleven (!) week lead time, it finally arrived in three parts. And yep, you guessed, it, these didn't fit up the stairs either. Talk about a disappointment.

By this point, tensions were high. My wife began questioning my sofa-choosing ability, as well as her husband-choosing ability. But then. Then! This week I learned about the 'sofa in a box' company, Swyft, whose entire range is currently up to 40% off for Black Friday.