Recently, I can't seem to scroll socials without hearing the thunderous clacking of Cynthia Ervio's nails and the theatre kid hollering of Ariana Grande. My Diagnosis? The internet is Wicked obsessed, so naturally, there's been an avalanche of merch to go with it – but it's not all tiaras and t-shirts.

Most recently making the rounds are the new Wicked collectable cups, which have gone viral for a very bizarre reason. Thanks to some unfortunate kerning on its packaging designs, it seems the new collection is proving popular for all the wrong reasons.

Taking over the r/MovieTheaterEmployees subreddit, the cups soon became the source of ridicule for their tagline, which read "GO ON YOU'RE FREE". Thanks to some poorly spaced kerning, the design instead appeared to encourage readers to "goon" (I'll let you do the googling on that one).

Fans soon flocked to socials to mock the unintentionally raunchy design, with a sea of fans renaming the film "Wicked: For Goon". Flexing their collectable popcorn bucket, another fan admitted, "I just bought this cause it says 'goon you’re free'."

i just bought this cause it says “goon you’re free” pic.twitter.com/YiWd4tmkBmNovember 20, 2025

Of course, it's not the first instance that the Wicked films have been caught in some unintentional NSFW drama. During the first film's release, a series of custom dolls had to be removed due to an unfortunate packaging design mishap. For more Wicked news, check out these beautiful fan-made posters.