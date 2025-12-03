The final season of Stranger Things is here, and while I've been trying my hardest to avoid spoilers before my weekend binge session, there's one Easter egg that's got me hyped. In episode 1 of the new season, eagle-eyed fans noticed a background poster with a nifty secret, and those who were brave enough to explore unlocked the ultimate immersive treat.

From sensational poster designs to its thrilling trailer, Stranger Things 5 has been a rollercoaster of excitement. This latest treat for fans demonstrates how this already beloved franchise has won the hearts of viewers, thanks to some excellent attention to detail.

Early on in the first episode of season 5, a missing persons poster for Jane Hopper can be seen in the background. Alongside her description, the poster invites anyone with information is invited to call a specific number, which piqued some fans' curiousity.

It turns out, dialling it puts you on a direct line to the Hawkins Police Department, informing us that "due to a recent 7.4 magnitude earthquake, Hawkins is currently under lockdown." The prerecorded message continues, assuring worried citizens that missing persons cases are still being investigated, of which Jane Hopper "is a priority."

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'm always amazed by the attention to detail in the Stranger Things franchise, and this small but playful easter egg is a great way to amp up the immersion. For more Stranger Things news, check out Netflix's cosy new treat for the festive season or take a look at the coolest gifts for Stranger Things fans.