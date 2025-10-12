When it comes to iconic horror movie posters, Halloween is up there with the greats. Over the decades, the legendary slasher poster has developed its own mystery, with some fans claiming there's a creepy hidden detail lurking within, for those who dare to look.

The best horror film posters often create a sense of fear with subtle visuals that hint at something sinister, and the iconic Halloween poster is no different. Despite the ongoing mystery and intrigue around the design, it turns out things may not be as frightful as they seem – or at least that wasn't the intention.

(Image credit: Compass International Pictures)

Since the film's release back in 1978, fans have speculated that the knife-wielding hand on the left side of the image is actually hiding a 'secret' face. While it took me a second to find it, now I can't unsee that bizarre little guy nestled in its knuckles.

If you're struggling to spot the face, focus on the right side of the hand. The top knuckle forms a shadow that resembles an eye, while the middle mimics a nose, alongside the bottom two, which form a puckered mouth.

(Image credit: Compass International Pictures)

According to the poster's original artist, Bob Gleason, the painting's 'hidden' design was actually a stroke of subconscious genius. Accompanying the sale of the original poster back in 2016, Business Insider reports that Gleason attached a letter with the following statement:

"While painting the hand, my thought was to have dramatic lights and dark shapes to match the strobe stabbing effects of the pumpkin. [...] I did not consciously know I was infusing in the back of the hand a screaming monster with worms coming out of his mouth, eye, and nose. [...] [It] kind of freaks me out. I couldn't have done it better if I had tried to do that. What dark nightmares lurk in my psyche?"

