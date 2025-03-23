I’m a horror fan and I think these The Shining posters are (almost) better than the original

By published

Hear me out...

Mark Levy&#039;s The Shining poster
(Image credit: Mark Levy)

The Shining is a cult classic horror movie beloved by film fans, and its original poster is widely considered one of the most iconic designs in cinema history – you only have to look at Jack Nicholson's terrifying grin to understand why. It's a tough act to follow, but these stylish fan-made posters have won me over, expertly paying homage to the original while adding a delightfully gruesome spin.

Designing film posters requires a fine balance – while you want to spark audience intrigue you also don't want to give too much away. An equal delight for fans of the classic as well as new audiences, this creepy poster pair is a prime example of how to create an iconic horror film poster with a timeless appeal. If I wasn't such a classic horror purist I'd almost say these are better than the original design.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

