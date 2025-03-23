The Shining is a cult classic horror movie beloved by film fans, and its original poster is widely considered one of the most iconic designs in cinema history – you only have to look at Jack Nicholson's terrifying grin to understand why. It's a tough act to follow, but these stylish fan-made posters have won me over, expertly paying homage to the original while adding a delightfully gruesome spin.

Designing film posters requires a fine balance – while you want to spark audience intrigue you also don't want to give too much away. An equal delight for fans of the classic as well as new audiences, this creepy poster pair is a prime example of how to create an iconic horror film poster with a timeless appeal. If I wasn't such a classic horror purist I'd almost say these are better than the original design.

(Image credit: Mark Levy)

Created by artist and illustrator Mark Levy, the set of posters was created as part of the TerrorTwos #MerryAxemas art show. A play on the film's hallway scene featuring the iconic eerie twins, the posters' disorienting angle brings a palpable sense of dread. While the first design is more innocent, the second poster depicts a much gorier scene so that when viewed in tandem, the posters capture the film's spine-chilling tension and outright horror.

