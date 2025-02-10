We like a movie poster design to be different and original. Anything that breaks from the usual contractual rules to show floating heads and a list of cast names is welcome. But the latest promotional piece for the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Monkey is very odd indeed.

Resembling a retro editorial print ad, the poster tells rather than shows. That breaks another fundamental rule, but strangely it works, creating curiosity about the film looks like (see our pick of the best movie posters for more inspiration).

Is this really a movie poster? (Image credit: Neon)

The latest poster for The Monkey tells us in a matter-of-fact tone that writer-director Osgood Perkins' upcoming film is "a movie about twin brothers who discover a toy monkey that likes killing their family." "There is outrageous violence, shocking gore, and unspeakable tragedies,” we're informed. Then comes the punchline. "For Osgood Perkins, it's pretty fucking funny.”

The poster doesn't show any imagery related to the movie, and yet it totally captures the film's vibe, mixing a pulpy 60s-70s exploitation feel with dark humour. It's actually refreshing not to be shown what the film looks like (although we've already seen a more typical poster design showing the eponymous monkey as well as a trailer – see below).

Everything from the type to the layout and colour palette is spot on, and the inclusion of a small square photo of Perkins himself is the icing on the cake, making it look like a magazine ad or a review from a pulpy book jacket.

The main poster design for The Monkey (Image credit: Neon)

The Monkey is based on a short story by Stephen King that first appeared as a booklet in Gallery magazine in 1980. A revised version was included in the 1985 collection Skeleton Crew. It tells the story of two-estranged brothers who must confront the demon wind-up monkey that terrorised their family during their youth when it starts new killing spree 25 years on. Here's the trailer.

THE MONKEY - Official Redband Trailer - In Theaters February 21 - YouTube Watch On

Monkey stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood. It will be released on 21 February via Neon.

For more inspiration, see our pick of the best horror movie posters. And don't miss the controversy over the new Fantastic Four: First Steps poster.