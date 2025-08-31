It's already tricky enough to sum up a film in a singular poster, but when it comes to horror movies, you've got the added challenge of adding a sprinkle of spookiness. Expertly showing us how it's done is the new poster for The Conjuring: Last Rites, with its ingenious negative space design.

The best movie posters are often stripped back, yet evocative, and The Conjuring's new design is no different, bringing us a balanced dose of style and scare factor. It should come as no surprise that horror fans and design devotees are praising the clever promo poster.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The simple yet striking poster features a border of screaming faces that combine to create an ominous red negative space in the shape of a demon. The red and black contrast creates a classic horror aesthetic while the imagery carries a palpable eeriness that's impossible to ignore.

"ARTISTRY right here," a fan on X resounded, while another chimed in, "Oh wow I need that hanging on my wall it’s awesome". Over on Reddit, praise was just as bountiful, with one fan writing, "What a cool concept!!!" while others called it "badass", "amazing" and even "beautiful".

For more creative inspiration, take a look at this Korean theatre poster that makes ingenious use of negative space, or check out the terrifyingly beautiful new Frankenstein posters.