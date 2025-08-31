The negative space in this horror movie poster is pure perfection
It’s eerily ingenious.
It's already tricky enough to sum up a film in a singular poster, but when it comes to horror movies, you've got the added challenge of adding a sprinkle of spookiness. Expertly showing us how it's done is the new poster for The Conjuring: Last Rites, with its ingenious negative space design.
The best movie posters are often stripped back, yet evocative, and The Conjuring's new design is no different, bringing us a balanced dose of style and scare factor. It should come as no surprise that horror fans and design devotees are praising the clever promo poster.
The simple yet striking poster features a border of screaming faces that combine to create an ominous red negative space in the shape of a demon. The red and black contrast creates a classic horror aesthetic while the imagery carries a palpable eeriness that's impossible to ignore.
"ARTISTRY right here," a fan on X resounded, while another chimed in, "Oh wow I need that hanging on my wall it’s awesome". Over on Reddit, praise was just as bountiful, with one fan writing, "What a cool concept!!!" while others called it "badass", "amazing" and even "beautiful".
For more creative inspiration, take a look at this Korean theatre poster that makes ingenious use of negative space, or check out the terrifyingly beautiful new Frankenstein posters.
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.