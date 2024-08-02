These Korean Macbeth posters make wicked use of negative space

Is this a dagger which I see before me?

National Theater of Korea Macbeth poster
(Image credit: Yuni Yoshida/Noh Juhan.)

The National Theatre of Korea has unveiled a set of stylish posters for its upcoming production of Shakespeare's classic, Macbeth. With ingenious costuming and composition, the powerful design is a brooding reflection of the Scottish play, bringing a sleek and striking refinement to the poster design.

While we've seen our fair share of stunning film posters, rarely do we see theatre production posters get the same limelight from design fans. The National Theatre of Korea proves that poster design doesn't have to be overcomplicated to be memorable, spotlighting just how captivating minimalist design can be when used effectively.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

