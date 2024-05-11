This clever optical illusion Lion King poster is a roaring success

We love a good movie poster here at Creative Bloq, and sometimes fan concepts beat studios' official efforts. Studios often have certain limitations in movie poster design due to contractual issues with actors and the amount of information they have to pack into a one-sheet. Fans are able to get more creative, and this is a great example.

The stunning clever optical illusion Lion King poster shows the character Scar looming large in the frame. But look close and we see the sign of hope: Rafiki holding up Simba, with his head forming Scar's eye. The design is receiving more plaudits than the recent Mufasa trailer.

The Lion King poster concept by Antoine Dubot quickly received praise when it was shared on Reddit. "I think it is really well done; I like the style of the digital paint strokes," one person commented (and we know many fans who would like to see Disney return to a hand-drawn animation style. "The creativity and talent it takes to imagine and execute this so elegantly is incredible. Simple, evocative, and flawless," someone else added.

It's perhaps more of a character poster than the main movie poster, since the Lion King is about Simba rather than Scar. However, some fans suggest there's potential for several versions of this. We used to see a lot more creative fan-made movie poster concepts. Remember that awesome Lord of the Rings posters? We're glad to see the tradition is still alive.