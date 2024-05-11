This clever optical illusion Lion King poster is a roaring success

By
published

Disney should take notes.

We love a good movie poster here at Creative Bloq, and sometimes fan concepts beat studios' official efforts. Studios often have certain limitations in movie poster design due to contractual issues with actors and the amount of information they have to pack into a one-sheet. Fans are able to get more creative, and this is a great example.

The stunning clever optical illusion Lion King poster shows the character Scar looming large in the frame. But look close and we see the sign of hope: Rafiki holding up Simba, with his head forming Scar's eye. The design is receiving more plaudits than the recent Mufasa trailer.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles