Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King causes a live-action design dispute

By Natalie Fear
published

The people yearn for hand drawn animation.

Mufasa: The Lion King poster
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney just can't quit the live-action remakes – and fans are fed up. After dropping a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, fans flocked to socials to share their strong opinions on the live-action prequel. The general consensus? Leave our childhood classics alone. 

It's not the first time that Disney's live-action character design has caused controversy, with many favouring the classic hand-drawn animation style. The CGI-ification of Disney's most beloved films has consistently sparked backlash from fans, which begs the question – who's asking for these live-action remakes? 

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

