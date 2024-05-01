Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King causes a live-action design dispute

Disney just can't quit the live-action remakes – and fans are fed up. After dropping a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Mufasa: The Lion King, fans flocked to socials to share their strong opinions on the live-action prequel. The general consensus? Leave our childhood classics alone.

It's not the first time that Disney's live-action character design has caused controversy, with many favouring the classic hand-drawn animation style. The CGI-ification of Disney's most beloved films has consistently sparked backlash from fans, which begs the question – who's asking for these live-action remakes?

Mufasa: The Lion King will be an origin story and continuation of the live-action 2019 Lion King (not to be confused with the classic 1994 version that we know and love). It will explore the origins of Simba's father Mufasa, extending the canon of the original franchise. At least it's not directly ruining one of my childhood favourites – Disney already did that five years ago.

While the CGI animation in the trailer is impressively detailed, it has nothing on the charm of the original Lion King. I'm not the only one who thinks so, as many fans took to socials to share similar thoughts. "Looks like Disney didn’t learn anything from the Lion King remake," one Instagram commenter chimed in. "Nobody asked for this..." another replied while one user scathingly said, "This looks so lifeless."

(Image credit: Disney)

One Instagram comment, in particular, sums it up the best: "Disney, please stop with these soulless CGI remakes.. the people just want magical original stories that made us love Disney in the first place! Let the animators dream and tell stories again." I couldn't have put it better myself. More originals and more classic animation, please.

If you're a Disney fan, don't miss the Disney character design conspiracy theories that blew our minds. For more movie magic check out (Disney's Version) of Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department album art.