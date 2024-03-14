A moment of silence for these scrapped Mario Movie character designs

The Mario Movie was undoubtedly a huge success, storming the box offices in 2023. While I'd consider the film to be a fitting homage to the iconic games, new concept art reveals that the film could've featured even more familiar faces. A moment of silence for our forgotten faves – I'm looking at you Toadette.

While video game adaptations are hotter (and better) than ever, it's strange to see what could've been. With a new Mario Movie set to release in 2026, hopefully we'll see a few more forgotten characters making a well-deserved cameo. In retrospect, I can't believe the Mario Movie didn't feature Princess Daisy – I better see justice for Luasiy in 2026!

Poor Bowser... (Image credit: Jed Diffenderfer)

The adorable concept art was created by artist Jed Diffenderfer who worked as a story developer during production. Sharing the official concept artwork on his website, eagle-eyed fans noticed a host of characters that were seemingly scrapped from the final film. Among the familiar faces were Birdo, Toadsworth, Toadette and of course, Princess Daisy.

The art also reveals potential new lore around Bowser's infatuation with Peach, with an illustration of a teary-eyed Bowser running away from the Mushroom High prom. Another piece features an epic smash-style battle with almost every Super Mario Bros. character you could imagine. With the new Mario Movie set to be "broadening Mario's world," according to an official Nintendo announcement, perhaps we'll see some of these neglected characters getting the screen time they deserve.

