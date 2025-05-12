Recommended reading

The Mario Kart AI ‘scandal’ reveals the strange state of digital art today

Is anything safe from AI accusations in 2025?

Mario Kart World
(Image credit: Nintendo/Future)

Perhaps the only thing more exciting than the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement this year was that of Mario Kart World. The next instalment of the beloved racing franchise will launch with the new console on 5 June. But somewhat surprisingly for a game with such already iconic visuals, the graphics have come under scrutiny, with some gamers accusing Nintendo of using AI.

Some gamers took to social media to claim that footage from a recent Nintendo Treehouse livestream showing Mario Kart World gameplay showed clear signs of AI-generated content. And seeing as Nintendo has proclaimed it won't use AI for game development, we didn't see this one coming.

