I love that Nintendo's rejecting generative AI

..but I wonder if it will last.

It's difficult to go against the stream, especially when you're a publicly traded company with shareholders to answer to. While tech companies are often hailed as innovators, there's also pressure to follow the direction everyone else is heading. At the moment, that means AI. It's everywhere, and most companies are keen to talk about how they're going to be making use of it, which makes Nintendo is a welcome exception.

In the gaming sphere, both Sony and Xbox are exploring the use of generative AI to develop games. Xbox has a deal with Inworld and Sony has talked about a shift to AI-augmented storytelling. You would think Nintendo would be under pressure to follow suit, but, refreshingly, the company's president has dismissed AI, saying it has nothing on the company's years of experience (see our pick of the best Nintendo Switch deals and the best Nintendo Switch games).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories.

