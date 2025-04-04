Unity 6 and Unreal Engine 5 bring whizz-bang tech to Nintendo Switch 2

Unreal Engine and Unity have announced support for Nintendo's Switch 2 console in a move that will open up the space for more indie game developers and enable more powerful features. As long as you're on Nintendo's list of approved devs, you can create games for the newest console on Unity 6 or Unreal Engine 5, accessing advanced features such Lumen for dynamic lighting and Nanite for improved geometry performance.

Given the Switch 2 is the biggest games console release of the last few years, it signals a huge opportunity for developers. And, of course, it means players will be able to play a bigger selection of games on the handheld, including Fortnite and other older games that could get a re-release. This is just one of the many announcements to excite fans (see 5 other surprising Switch 2 announcements here).

