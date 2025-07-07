Can't get a Switch 2? There's a deal on the next best thing

The Lenovo Legion Go has $200 off right now and is a powerful gaming handheld that could easily rival the Switch 2.

lenovo legion go deal
(Image credit: Future / Lenovo)

With reports that plenty of gamers in the US are still struggling to bag a Nintendo Switch 2, I think this Prime Day deal on the Lenovo Legion Go could be a great alternative for the time being. It's $200 off right now for the 1TB model over at Best Buy (with no deals to be found at Amazon yet), bringing the price down to just $549.99 from the usual $749.99 price tag.

The Lenovo Legion Go is built a lot like the OG Nintendo Switch, with removable controllers, a built-in kickstand, and a larger display at 8.8 inches (the Switch 2 only has a 7.9" LCD display), plus it has great spec like the AMD RyzenZ1 Extreme that make it a premium next-gen console for gamers to use on the go.

Lenovo Legion Go
Save 27%
Lenovo Legion Go : was $749.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Legion Go is a beastly Windows 11 handheld gaming PC, and comes loaded with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor, detachable hall effect joystick controllers (this means no stick drift), and an 8.8-inch QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

Price Check: $679 at Amazon | $649.99 at Walmart

View Deal
MSI CLAW (Intel Core Ultra 7)
Save 29%
MSI CLAW (Intel Core Ultra 7): was $749 now $534 at Amazon

The MSI Claw is a pricey Nintendo Switch alternative, and despite glowing CES awards, recent reviews suggest that it's actually not as powerful or smooth to play on as competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally. Maybe that explains the generous price cuts we're seeing.

View Deal

