With reports that plenty of gamers in the US are still struggling to bag a Nintendo Switch 2, I think this Prime Day deal on the Lenovo Legion Go could be a great alternative for the time being. It's $200 off right now for the 1TB model over at Best Buy (with no deals to be found at Amazon yet), bringing the price down to just $549.99 from the usual $749.99 price tag.

The Lenovo Legion Go is built a lot like the OG Nintendo Switch, with removable controllers, a built-in kickstand, and a larger display at 8.8 inches (the Switch 2 only has a 7.9" LCD display), plus it has great spec like the AMD RyzenZ1 Extreme that make it a premium next-gen console for gamers to use on the go.

Handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and Legion Go could eat the original Nintendo Switch for breakfast, so it'll be interesting to see how these handhelds hold up to the latest Nintendo flagship.

If you're still set on getting a Switch 2, take a look at our dedicated guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 prices, where we're tracking stock levels at pretty much all retailers. Alternatively, we also recommend either the ASUS ROG Ally, or the PlayStation Portal as your next handheld companion, as opposed to owning a dedicated PC in itself. For all of the top Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals, check out our live blog.

Today's best Lenovo Legion Go deal

Alternative deal

Save 29% MSI CLAW (Intel Core Ultra 7): was $749 now $534 at Amazon The MSI Claw is a pricey Nintendo Switch alternative, and despite glowing CES awards, recent reviews suggest that it's actually not as powerful or smooth to play on as competitors like the ASUS ROG Ally. Maybe that explains the generous price cuts we're seeing.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the ASUS ROG Ally in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widgets that update 24/7.