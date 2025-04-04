A new film poster has dropped for the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch movie, featuring nods to all of Disney's iconic studios. Despite the playful design, it also reveals how much of a monopoly Disney has on the entertainment industry – quite the (not-so) subtle flex.

Disney has blessed us with some iconic film posters across the years, especially when it comes to Lilo and Stitch – OG fans might remember those adorable character mashup trailers that were recently recreated in the new campaign While the latest film promo might be a little on the nose, fans are loving the design, with some even rallying for a Marvel x Stitch crossover.

(Image credit: Disney)

Revealed at this year's Cinema Con, the cute poster features a mischievous Stitch – Pixar ball in mouth – surrounded by other Disney details. Lurking in the background are references to some of Disney's most iconic releases like Avengers and Star Wars, alongside the logos of 20th Century Fox and Marvel Studios.

"Not gonna like if they made a movie about the Avengers trying to catch Stich would be lit af probably would make it the first trillion dollar movie," one fan on the r/marvelstudios subreddit wrote. "It’s absolutely a “look how much stuff we own” but I can’t blame Disney. This type of poster here works. People see cute mascot + franchises they love and it puts people in theatre seats," another added.

For more poster design inspiration, take a look at the best movie posters of the month or check out the gorgeous new Snow White posters that nail the original film's fairytale charm.