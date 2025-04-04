Disney’s new Lilo and Stitch poster is the ultimate subtle flex

News
By published

“Look how much stuff we own”.

Lilo and Stitch poster
(Image credit: Disney)

A new film poster has dropped for the upcoming live-action Lilo and Stitch movie, featuring nods to all of Disney's iconic studios. Despite the playful design, it also reveals how much of a monopoly Disney has on the entertainment industry – quite the (not-so) subtle flex.

Disney has blessed us with some iconic film posters across the years, especially when it comes to Lilo and Stitch – OG fans might remember those adorable character mashup trailers that were recently recreated in the new campaign While the latest film promo might be a little on the nose, fans are loving the design, with some even rallying for a Marvel x Stitch crossover.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.