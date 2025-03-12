Hear me out, but I'm actually fawning over Snow White's posters

They capture the spirit of classic animation.

Snow White film poster
(Image credit: Dolby/Disney)

Disney's live-action Snow White has been subject to some harsh criticism, from casting complaints to adaptation alterations that some fans feel stray too far from the 1930s classic. For a while, I considered myself on the fence when it came to the upcoming release, but a set of new posters may have just converted me – I'll admit it, I'm feeling the fairytale magic now.

Disney's influence on animated filmmaking is undeniable (its 12 principles of animation are still relevant today), so it's understandable that Disney purists are a little hesitant to embrace the live-action adaptations. These stylish posters are the most compelling evidence that Disney can recapture the charming spirit of the original film, and for now, I'm willing to hold my reservations until the film's release.

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

