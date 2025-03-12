Disney's live-action Snow White has been subject to some harsh criticism, from casting complaints to adaptation alterations that some fans feel stray too far from the 1930s classic. For a while, I considered myself on the fence when it came to the upcoming release, but a set of new posters may have just converted me – I'll admit it, I'm feeling the fairytale magic now.

Disney's influence on animated filmmaking is undeniable (its 12 principles of animation are still relevant today), so it's understandable that Disney purists are a little hesitant to embrace the live-action adaptations. These stylish posters are the most compelling evidence that Disney can recapture the charming spirit of the original film, and for now, I'm willing to hold my reservations until the film's release.

(Image credit: Fandango/Disney)

While the two posters have contrasting tones, both capture the original animation's fairytale charm. In one design, we see Snow being offered a poisoned apple by the Evil Queen in the clearing of an ominous woodland. The painterly style background creates an animated look, while the muted tones of Snow's blue and yellow dress create a foreboding visual dissonance.

The second poster expertly captures the whimsical essence of the fairytale story. (Sadly there's a big "Dolby" logo smack bang in the middle – try to ignore that). A warm yellow glow frames Snow's elegant silhouette alongside her animal friends while the poster's gauzy blur creates an illustrative feel that emulates Disney's 1930s animation aesthetic.

(Image credit: Dolby/Disney)

While live-action is never going to match the original, these new posters are a tasteful contemporary spin that fills me with hope. Atmospheric, elegant and enticing, I have my fingers crossed that the film will live up to these stylish poster designs. For more film news, take a look at the new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster or check out the Fantastic Four controversy that shows AI has ruined poster design.