'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster

News
By
published

20 years later the film is returning to cinema screens.

Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
(Image credit: Matt Ferguson)

Say what you want about prequels but for many Star Wars fans, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is a secure favourite bringing back floods of nostalgia – but wouldn't it be nice to relive that original movie magic? Well, now you can. To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, Revenge of the Sith is hitting the big screen once again, and of course, we've got an awesome promo poster to go with it.

While I'm quite partial to the original Star Wars film posters thanks to their retro design, the new Revenge of the Sith poster is everything I'd want from a modern revamp. With an equal blend of nostalgia and modern flair, the poster has already received an outpouring of praise from fans.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Movie posters
The best movie posters of the month: January 2025
Alien: Earth poster
I love the ingenious design of the new Alien: Earth poster
Movie posters for Challengers, Wicked and The First Omen
The best (and worst) movie posters of 2024
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man poster
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man poster is so wrong it’s right
Fantastic Four character art posters
Marvel's minimalist new Fantastic Four artwork is retro perfection
Jaws / London 2012
56 of the best poster designs
Latest in Poster Design
Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster
Fantastic Four poster
Your thoughts on the Fantastic 4 AI poster allegations
The Monkey movie poster
Bizarre movie poster for The Monkey makes a bold statement
Fantastic Four character art posters
Marvel's minimalist new Fantastic Four artwork is retro perfection
Fantastic Four poster
The Fantastic Four controversy shows AI has ruined poster design
Movie posters
The best movie posters of the month: January 2025
Latest in News
iPhone 16
Everyone's saying the same thing about the Trump 'racist' iPhone bug
Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster
OFFF rebrand
These are the talks I won’t be skipping at OFFF Barcelona 2025
Photoshop on iPhone; A vibrant digital collage features a person seated on a vinyl record, which is suspended in mid-air amidst a colorful array of flowers and a partly visible cityscape.
Adobe Photoshop is now on iPhone – and it's free!
Duolingo mascot on an orange background
The Duolingo owl is back from the dead – what now?
Samsung Tab S9+ and A9+ on a read deals background
Save $191 on a Samsung Tab S9+ and bag a deal on the A9+ too with these latest savings