'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster

Say what you want about prequels but for many Star Wars fans, Episode III: Revenge of the Sith is a secure favourite bringing back floods of nostalgia – but wouldn't it be nice to relive that original movie magic? Well, now you can. To celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, Revenge of the Sith is hitting the big screen once again, and of course, we've got an awesome promo poster to go with it.

While I'm quite partial to the original Star Wars film posters thanks to their retro design, the new Revenge of the Sith poster is everything I'd want from a modern revamp. With an equal blend of nostalgia and modern flair, the poster has already received an outpouring of praise from fans.

First poster for the 20th anniversary of ‘REVENGE OF THE SITH’The film will be re-released in theaters on April 25. pic.twitter.com/5gwD9vKabgFebruary 25, 2025

Created by legendary graphic artist Matt Ferguson, the design features a looming Darth Vader looking over a brooding Anakin Skywalker. It wouldn't be a homage to Episode III without featuring the iconic lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin, stylishly framed by the Coruscant skyline.

"Nostalgia bait is working. I’m 100% going to see it," one fan commented while another chimed in "Nostalgia alert! Butterflies in my stomach". The design was so popular that it even converted non-fans, with one X user adding "I don't even like Star Wars but this poster got me shook" while another shared high praise, calling it "the best poster ever for a movie".

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Episode III: Revenge of the Sith will return to select theatres on 25 April, but in the meantime, if you're after more Star Wars nostalgia check out our picks of the best Star Wars posters. For more film poster design take a look at the bizarre movie poster for The Monkey that makes a bold statement.