Star Wars: The 212th is a new movie I wished was real

New VFX outfit Hoplite Studio celebrates its talented artists with a non-profit short film.

STAR WARS The 212th Fan Film - YouTube STAR WARS The 212th Fan Film - YouTube
Hoplite Studio

Maurine Fauvert, a passionate artist with extensive experience in visual effects and production management, is leading Hoplite Studio in partnership with Pascal Blais Animation, an Academy Award-winning animation director and producer.

Visit the Hoplite Studio website

Ian Dean
Editor, Digital Arts & 3D

Ian Dean is Editor, Digital Arts & 3D at Creative Bloq, and the former editor of many leading magazines. These titles included ImagineFX, 3D World and video game titles Play and Official PlayStation Magazine. Ian launched Xbox magazine X360 and edited PlayStation World. For Creative Bloq, Ian combines his experiences to bring the latest news on digital art, VFX and video games and tech, and in his spare time he doodles in Procreate, ArtRage, and Rebelle while finding time to play Xbox and PS5.

