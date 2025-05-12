Back in 2015, David Sandberg's crowdfunded action comedy Kung Fury became a cult classic with its over-the-top VFX and camp homage to 1980s martial arts and action films. The shot was filmed on a tiny budget, and used digital effects to replicate the streets of Miami in Sweden.

A sequel, Kung Fury 2, has been held up because of legal issues, but a sizzle reel has leaked online. Despite a much bigger budgets and several A-list stars, it keeps the exaggerated effects and ridiculous plot lines. It looks totally bonkers.

The original Kung Fury (trailer above) is only half an hour long, but Kung Fury 2 was due to be a feature-length sequel and a reported budget of $34 million.

YouTube has been removing uploads of the 10-minute sizzle reel due to copyright complaints, but it showed Arnold Schwarzenegger as a gun-toting US president, Michael Fassbender as no-nonsense renegade FBI agent and David Hasselhoff in a red jumpsuit.

Once again, there are dinosaur characters, and the deadpan eponymous hero is played by Sandberg himself as the motley crew set out to save Miami from Kung Führer (Hitler, of course). Tongue-in-cheek dialogue also respects the tone of the original, and the footage included Fassbender and Sandberg bonding in a perfectly 80s-looking camp gym scene.

Principal photography on the Kung Fury sequel was completed in late 2019, but post-production was put on hold a year due to a legal battle with Chinese investor Creasun Media's Creasun Entertainment subsidiary over alleged unpaid funds. Creasun argued that it had contractual rights to take over the movie.

Variety quotes Sandberg as saying: “This was an internal promo video that was never supposed to be seen by the public. I feel bad because it contains a bunch of plot points and temp VFX.

"I hope at least people can see the passion that we poured into the movie, the world deserves to see it as it was meant to be seen. This movie has been held hostage for the past 5 years but I promise to keep fighting for it and make sure this film gets the chance it truly deserves.”

