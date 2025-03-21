Love Neel? Here's how DNEG nailed the perfectly lovable, endearingly anxious look for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's popular hero

News
By published

They went back to the film series' roots.

In keeping with the grand tradition of Star Wars visual effects production work over nearly fifty years, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew combines digital and practical character and creature work. It's meant one breakout star in particular – Neel – has connected with audiences.

You can read how DNEG created the lightsabers for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which have a similar heritage appeal in how they were made. And in previous features DNEG has shown how it isn't averse to using cutting edge AI to create Here's 'melty' effect. But for Chris McLaughlin, Visual Effects Supervisor at DNEG, creating Neel with a blend of traditional puppetry and CG animation felt like a return to the film series roots.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
James Clarke
James Clarke
VFX journalist

James has written about movies and popular culture since 2001. His books include Blue Eyed Cool: Paul Newman, Bodies in Heroic Motion: The Cinema of James Cameron, The Virgin Film Guide: Animated Films and The Year of the Geek. In addition to his books, James has written for magazines including 3D World and Imagine FX.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Star Wars Skeleton Crew; a person wielding a vibrant blue lightsaber stands in a dark, tunnel-like setting
"Everyone thinks they know what a lightsaber looks like, but now I really know," teases the DNEG artist behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Making the VFX of Wicked; an Emerald City in a poppy field
How Wicked's magical VFX was made (and why a single scene was make or break)
Making Wicked&#039;s flying monkeys; a CG screaming monkey
How Wicked's terrifying flying monkeys were created
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King; lions rendered in 3D
Making the VFX of Mufasa: The Lion King has been "very personal" - how the 1994 movie, Unreal Engine and pride in the craft brought the prequel to life
Elphaba sits on broom
Why Defying Gravity was Wicked's "most difficult sequence" to film
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Latest in VFX
Star Wars Skeleton Crew; three children and a small alien elephant
Love Neel? Here's how DNEG nailed the perfectly lovable, endearingly anxious look for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's popular hero
Star Wars Skeleton Crew; a person wielding a vibrant blue lightsaber stands in a dark, tunnel-like setting
"Everyone thinks they know what a lightsaber looks like, but now I really know," teases the DNEG artist behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Whiskytree battle damage effects tutorial
Create gnarly battle damage for vehicles using a mix of Maya and Nuke
After Effects lightning tutorial
How to use Adobe After Effects to create a lightning effect the easy way
Lion King CGI: Simba
Technicolor's closure takes down MPC, The Mill and Mikros Animation – but is AI the answer?
Making Paddington in Peru&#039;s character animation; a small bear in a red had sat in a jungle
Paddington in Peru's animation works because of one small detail
Latest in News
iPhone 13 render
Apple gets the green light to design the iPhone of its dreams
GIMP
Want to learn GIMP for free? This tutorial page is the perfect place to start
Lilo &amp; Stitch Snow White poster
It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)
GIMP logo on a gradient background
After 20 years, GIMP could finally be the free Photoshop alternative I hoped for
MacBook deals
Save $600 on a MacBook Pro with my pick of the best 3 Mac deals right now
Yahoo billboard
Yahoo's tsunami billboard is all kinds of horrifying