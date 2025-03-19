"Everyone thinks they know what a lightsaber looks like, but now I really know," teases the DNEG artist behind Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

published

There's a secret magic to creating the perfect lightsaber.

One of the most iconic elements of all things Star Wars is the lightsaber. Everyone knows what a lightsaber looks like, right? Well, so did Chris McLaughlin, Visual Effects Supervisor at DNEG, before he went to work on creating the VFX for Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, and then he was taught what really makes a lightsaber look like, well… a lightsaber.

Chris identifies the value of working with Chris Balog, Associate Visual Effects Supervisor at Lucasfilm, saying that, “It was good to get Chris’ input on the detail of the lightsabers. Everyone thinks they know what a lightsaber looks like, but now I really know. There was a very specific look: it’s about the amount of blur, the frequency of flashing and the colour of it. Our lightsaber in Skeleton Crew was slightly purple with a hint of cyan and blue to it”.

James Clarke
James Clarke
VFX journalist

James has written about movies and popular culture since 2001. His books include Blue Eyed Cool: Paul Newman, Bodies in Heroic Motion: The Cinema of James Cameron, The Virgin Film Guide: Animated Films and The Year of the Geek. In addition to his books, James has written for magazines including 3D World and Imagine FX.

