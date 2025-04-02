Foundry launches new tool to simplify VFX virtual production pipelines

Nuke Stage allows real-time playback and live compositing of photo-realistic environments.

We've written before about the rise of virtual production as a major VFX and 3D art trend as Unreal Engine as LED volume stages start to make green screens redundant, and Unreal Engine and Unity make it possible to create virtual sets like never before.

Now the software maker Foundry has announced a new advance with its Nuke Stage Virtual Production Product. The solution aims to provide end-to-end creative content control with consistent colour, flexible data format support, and interoperability with industry-standard VFX tools (also see our guide to the best 3D modelling tools).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

