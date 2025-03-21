It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)
Consider me converted.
Disney's Lilo & Stitch has been subject to some controversy since its announcement back in 2022, so it came as a surprise when the new trailer turned out to be a hit with fans. Continuing to build the hype, Disney has released a series of playful crossover posters playing on some of its classic animated movies.
Disney is known for its Lilo & Stitch crossovers so it's quite a treat to see these poster designs put a new spin on the trend. Embracing Stitch's chaotic (albeit adorable) charm, the posters have won the hearts of fans, proving that nostalgia is a great way to win back some well-needed brownie points.
Paying homage to Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Snow White, each design features Stitch cheekily messing with iconic props from the films such as Snow White's apple and Cinderella's glass slipper. "The marketing around Lilo and Stitch has been on a roll," one fan on X said. "He looks so adorable," another said while one fan added "The expectations are high for this one. Can’t wait to watch it."
As someone who was originally on the fence about live-action Lilo & Stitch, I think playing on nostalgia is a great marketing move from Disney. Consider me converted. For more movie news take a look at the Snow White’s character design backlash (and why I think it needs to end) or check out what Creatives think of Disney's DEI cancellation.
Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer.
