It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)

News
By published

Consider me converted.

Lilo &amp; Stitch Snow White poster
(Image credit: Disney)

Disney's Lilo & Stitch has been subject to some controversy since its announcement back in 2022, so it came as a surprise when the new trailer turned out to be a hit with fans. Continuing to build the hype, Disney has released a series of playful crossover posters playing on some of its classic animated movies.

Disney is known for its Lilo & Stitch crossovers so it's quite a treat to see these poster designs put a new spin on the trend. Embracing Stitch's chaotic (albeit adorable) charm, the posters have won the hearts of fans, proving that nostalgia is a great way to win back some well-needed brownie points.

Image 1 of 4
Disney Lilo & Stitch film posters
(Image credit: Disney)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

TOPICS
Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie Fear is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. Natalie also runs Creative Bloq’s Day in the Life series, spotlighting diverse talent across the creative industries. Outside of work, she loves all things literature and music (although she’s partial to a spot of TikTok brain rot). 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Snow White film poster
Hear me out, but I'm actually fawning over Snow White's posters
Image from Disney Snow White remake
Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man poster
Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man poster is so wrong it’s right
Freaky Friday 2025 poster
The new Freakier Friday poster is making me sad
Still from new Shrek 5 teaser
The new Shrek 5 character design proves DreamWorks has lost its edge
Fantastic Four character art posters
Marvel's minimalist new Fantastic Four artwork is retro perfection
Latest in Poster Design
Lilo &amp; Stitch Snow White poster
It's hard to describe how hilarious these Lilo & Stitch Disney mashup posters are (seriously, Stitch as Cinderella is all kinds of genius)
Freaky Friday 2025 poster
The new Freakier Friday poster is making me sad
Snow White film poster
Hear me out, but I'm actually fawning over Snow White's posters
Glastonbury Festival 2025 poster
The new Glastonbury Festival poster falls flat with forgettable retro design
Star Wars Episode III rerelease poster
'The nostalgia bait is working': fans praise new Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith poster