Disney should own Snow White’s character design backlash

It shouldn’t hide from“anti-woke” critics

Since its announcement back in 2022, Disney's live-action Snow White movie has been controversial, and not just because some fans (myself included) are getting tired of GCI-littered remakes. As Disney's very first princess character design, it's understandable that some fans have strong opinions when it comes to casting, but with heated backlash towards lead actress Rachel Zegler crossing the boundaries of a simple design disagreement, is it time to move on from 1938?

In many ways, Disney's live-action Snow White has been a rollercoaster of controversy, most recently when the UK premiere was cancelled to prevent further backlash against Zelger. Grappling with classic design and modern inclusivity, Disney can't continue to cruise between the two sides – a mindful remake of a 30s film was never going to be easy, but hiding from the backlash only seems to worsen the hate.

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

