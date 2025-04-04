What was the most influential video game in history? Super Mario Bros? Doom? Minecraft? Nope, according to a recent poll by BAFTA, it was Sega's 1999 action adventure Shenmue.

BAFTA notes that the Dreamcast release was instrumental in the development of open-world gameplay and cinematic storytelling while popularising the use of Quick Time Events (QTEs), but was it really the most influential in gaming history? Let us know what you think in the comments below (and see our pick of the best game development software if you're looking to influence the future of video games yourself).

Shenmue was published by Sega for the Dreamcast (Image credit: Sega)

In BAFTA's poll, the public voted Shenmue as the most influential game ever. Doom came second and Super Mario Bros in third place. They're followed by Half-Life, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Minecraft.

BAFTA says: "With its introduction of dynamic day-night and weather cycles and non-playable characters (NPCs) with seemingly unique routines, it immersed players in a living, reactive world that offered a fully realised open world experience. It was this depth of world simulation and NPC interaction that captured its passionate fanbase and saw it expand into a franchise spanning multiple platforms."

Many people will be surprised by the result, but it's hard to be objective when considering a game's influence, which can mean different things to different people. In a public poll, in which many people are likely to be tempted to vote for their favourite game rather than one that has necessarily shaped the medium, defined a new genre or introduced new gameplay mechanics or systems.

For example, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is in seventh place. Describing Warhorse Studios's new action RPG as influential seems a little premature since it was only released in February of this year. It's not been out for long enough for us to really evaluate any influence it may have on future titles.

Can Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 really be considered one of the most influential games in history after just two months? (Image credit: Warhorse Studios)

Second on the list, Doom was undoubtedly very influential, with the original 1993 game popularising the FPS genre. Its 3D graphics that were a technological breakthrough at the time, and the game is often considered a pioneer of multiplayer gaming through the ‘deathmatch’ mode still seen today in shooters including Call of Duty and Apex Legends. The game also played a big role in establishing the PC as a serious gaming platform.

The appearance of Super Mario Bros (1985) is also unsurprising given how it popularised side-scrolling platformers and set the standards for what would become staple mechanics like smooth horizontal scrolling, jump physics and hidden secrets within levels. It also helped establish Nintendo's name, which ultimately is what means it's still producing consoles like the new Nintendo Switch 2 revealed this week.

Other games further down the list make sense too. In eighth place, Super Mario 64 was the first 3D open-world game in the Mario series. It's followed by hits like Half-Life 2 and The Sims. Tetris failed to make it to the top ten, but came in eleventh place, while Tomb Raider, a landmark game in the evolution of western game development, came in behind it in 12th position. Pong, Metal Gear Solid and World of Warcraft complete the top 15.

What do you think? Do you agree with the results of the poll? If not, what do you think is the most influential video game of all time? Let us know in the comments below.

It’s the second year BAFTA has conducted a public poll ahead of its annual awards: last year, the public named Lara Croft the most iconic video games character – another controversial choice.

The BAFTA Games Awards 2025 nominations feature a very healthy proportion of indie games this year, accounting for close to half of the titles up for awards. The winners will be announced on Tuesday 8 April in a ceremony hosted by comedian Phil Wang.