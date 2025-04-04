Not Super Mario or Doom – this is the most influential video game of all time, apparently

News
By published

A new poll throws up some surprising results.

What was the most influential video game in history? Super Mario Bros? Doom? Minecraft? Nope, according to a recent poll by BAFTA, it was Sega's 1999 action adventure Shenmue.

BAFTA notes that the Dreamcast release was instrumental in the development of open-world gameplay and cinematic storytelling while popularising the use of Quick Time Events (QTEs), but was it really the most influential in gaming history? Let us know what you think in the comments below (and see our pick of the best game development software if you're looking to influence the future of video games yourself).

Joe Foley
Joe Foley
Freelance journalist and editor

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

