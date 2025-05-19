The world may already have enough dating apps, and Nintendo seems to agree. The gaming giant unsurprisingly wasn't impressed when cheeky fans announced the launch of one of the strangest unofficial products I've come across for some time: a Super Smash Bros dating app.

Apparently real, the app was going to be exactly what it sounds like. Named 'SmashTogether', it was billed as "the premium dating app for Smashers" with a "robust matchmaking algorithm" to help fans of the game find their perfect partner.

First announced in June 2024, it may initially have been taken as a joke, but this week the app's developers confirmed they were ready for a beta release. They say they received a cease-and-desist letter from Nintendo 24 hours from launch. So I guess Smash Bros fans will just have to continue to play one of the best games consoles all alone.

We got cease & desisted https://t.co/Zj2J3FNUHL pic.twitter.com/euDbJ3KUiGMay 14, 2025

While Nintendo has been accused of being a killjoy in the past for spoiling fans and modders' fun with legal threats, I have to say I'm on its side with this one. For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Super Smash Bros is a series of fighting games featuring popular characters from other video games, from Super Mario to Donkey Kong and Link from Zelda.

Its strong following of young players doesn't make it a great fit for the world's most niche dating app, no matter how well-intentioned the product's creators may have been. Beyond the issue of intellectual property protection, there's also the reputational risk of Nintendo's name being dragged into any media fallout if anything untoward were to happen.

Introducing SmashTogether, the premium dating site for Super Smash Bros enjoyers of all kinds! 💖Meet your dream Doubles partner (in and out of Smash) with our robust matchmaking algorithm, tailored to connect you with your ideal Smash Partner. 🍓💕More details to come 💭💌 pic.twitter.com/s536LrZKq2June 7, 2024

The app's creator claimed that 400 people had pre-registered for Smash Together. Some will now be lamenting the loss of their one chance to find true love, crushed by Nintendo's zealous protection of its IP.

